LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro
LIVE TV
Home > World > After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm

After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm

Trump’s renewed claim that the US “needs Greenland for national security reasons,” coupled with a viral ‘Soon’ post by Katie Miller, wife of his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, has triggered global alarm, fuelling fears of escalating US assertiveness and what could come next on the world stage.

After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target?
After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 5, 2026 02:45:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm

The reported US bombardment of Venezuela and the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro, have sent shockwaves far beyond Latin America, with attention now shifting to Greenland after a series of provocative signals from Donald Trump.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump’s renewed claim that the US “needs Greenland for national security reasons,” coupled with a viral ‘Soon’ post by Katie Miller, wife of his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, has triggered global alarm, fuelling fears of escalating US assertiveness and what could come next on the world stage. 

Trump on Targeting Greenland Next

Trump, in Florida, said, “We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals. We have so many sites for minerals and oil, and everything. We have more oil than any other country in the world. We need Greenland for national security.” 

You Might Be Interested In



He further claimed that, “And if you take a look at Greenland, you look up and down the coast. You have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need it for national security. We have to have it. And he wanted to leave the charge, so we’re making him Marco today, a special envoy to Greenland.” 

Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post 

Katie Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller, who serves as Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, shared an image of Greenland coloured in the red, white, and blue of the American flag on the social media platform X.

The post triggered widespread outrage online. Miller captioned the image with a single word- “Soon”, which later crossed 15 million views. 



Social media users reacted sharply, with one saying, “You are evil”, while another said, “This is gross and disrespectful.”

Greenland PM Slams Viral Post as ‘Disrespectful’

Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, condemned the post as “disrespectful,” stressing that relations between nations must be guided by “mutual respect and international law”, not by symbolic acts that ignore a country’s “status and right.”



He also said: “There is neither reason for panic nor for concern. Our country is not for sale, and our future is not decided by social media posts.”

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 2:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Greenlandhome-hero-pos-1katie millerNicolas Madurotrumptrump Venezuela strikevenezuelavenezuela newsvenezuela presidentwho is katie miller

RELATED News

Is Keir Starmer Facing A Leadership Crisis In UK? PM Makes BIG Statement To Clear Rumours

Why Are Police In Nepal’s Birgunj Clashing With Protesters Over A TikTok Video?

Kentucky Horror: 35-Year-Old Woman Charged With Fetal Homicide After She Aborts And Buries It In Backyard, Remains Found In Box Wrapped In Christmas Paper

Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka

Bloodbath In Nigeria: Armed Attackers Open Fire On Local Village Residents, Kill 30 In Rampage While Torching Homes

LATEST NEWS

‘They Are Demons’: UP’s 5-Year-Old Kidnapped, Gang-Raped, Strangled and Thrown From 3rd Floor in Bulandshahr in Brutal Crime

Amit Shah Says NDA Will Form The Next Government In Tamil Nadu, Launches Scathing Attack On DMK, Calls Them ‘The Most Corrupt Government’

Afraid Of WhatsApp Hacking? Try These WhatsApp Security Features To Save Your Chats And Profile

T20 World Cup 2026 In Turmoil: Bangladesh Refuses To Play In India Amid Row Over Attacks On Hindus-What Happens Next? Will Their Matches Be Moved?

Fact Check: Are Rs 500 Notes Getting Banned From March 2026? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Claim

World Cup-Winning Skipper To Lead THIS Team In WPL 2026; Check All Details

From Royal Enfield Bullet 650 To BMW F450 GS: Bikes Set To Rule Indian Roads In 2026

Is Pune’s MCA Stadium Set To Be The Home Ground For RR And RCB In IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know

Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury

Punjab Shocker: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead While Attending a Wedding in Amritsar- What Exactly Happened?

After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm
After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm
After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm
After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm

QUICK LINKS