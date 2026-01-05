After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm

The reported US bombardment of Venezuela and the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro, have sent shockwaves far beyond Latin America, with attention now shifting to Greenland after a series of provocative signals from Donald Trump.

Trump’s renewed claim that the US “needs Greenland for national security reasons,” coupled with a viral ‘Soon’ post by Katie Miller, wife of his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, has triggered global alarm, fuelling fears of escalating US assertiveness and what could come next on the world stage.

Trump on Targeting Greenland Next

Trump, in Florida, said, “We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals. We have so many sites for minerals and oil, and everything. We have more oil than any other country in the world. We need Greenland for national security.”

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇬🇱 US President Trump says “we need Greenland.” “If you take a look at Greenland, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place.” pic.twitter.com/2MaUOtZoMH — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) January 4, 2026







He further claimed that, “And if you take a look at Greenland, you look up and down the coast. You have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need it for national security. We have to have it. And he wanted to leave the charge, so we’re making him Marco today, a special envoy to Greenland.”

Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post

Katie Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller, who serves as Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, shared an image of Greenland coloured in the red, white, and blue of the American flag on the social media platform X.

The post triggered widespread outrage online. Miller captioned the image with a single word- “Soon”, which later crossed 15 million views.







Social media users reacted sharply, with one saying, “You are evil”, while another said, “This is gross and disrespectful.”

Greenland PM Slams Viral Post as ‘Disrespectful’

Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, condemned the post as “disrespectful,” stressing that relations between nations must be guided by “mutual respect and international law”, not by symbolic acts that ignore a country’s “status and right.”

Statement by the Premier of Greenland, Jens Frederik Nielsen: January 4, 2026 “🇬🇱 Let me state this calmly and clearly from the outset: there is neither reason for panic nor for concern. The image shared by Katie Miller, depicting Greenland wrapped in an American flag, changes… pic.twitter.com/BXmltWQ8cp — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) January 4, 2026







He also said: “There is neither reason for panic nor for concern. Our country is not for sale, and our future is not decided by social media posts.”