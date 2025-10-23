LIVE TV
UK Police Arrests Three Men On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia

UK authorities have arrested three men in London on suspicion of aiding Russian intelligence. The suspects, aged 44, 45, and 48, face charges under the 2023 National Security Act. Police warn these arrests are part of efforts to counter foreign espionage and cyber interference.

UK arrests three men in London for allegedly aiding Russian intelligence, part of crackdown on foreign espionage and cyber threats. Photos: X.

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: October 23, 2025 20:18:51 IST

UK Police have arrested three people on suspicion that they are assisting Russian Intelligence Service in spying. 

“The arrested men are aged 44, 45 and 48. They were arrested from west and central London under the 2023 National Security Act on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service,” said the Metropolitan Police in a statement. 

British authorities suspect that Russia is running a campaign of espionage, sabotage and cyber-interference against the United Kingdom.

“We are seeing an increasing number of who we would describe as ‘proxies’ being recruited by foreign intelligence services, and these arrests are directly related to our ongoing efforts to disrupt this type of activity,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of counter terrorism policing in London. 

The Kremlin has denied accusations that it is involved in any such acts of sabotage.

Also Read: US Imposes Sanctions On Russia’s Two Largest Oil Companies After Moscow Holds Nuclear Drills

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 8:18 PM IST
Tags: londonrussia newsrussian intelligenceUK espionageUK newsWorld news

