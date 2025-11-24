Zelensky Bows To Pressure, Donald Trump’s Rebuke Sparks Frenzied Response, Thanks US President After His ‘Zero Gratitude’ Remark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday appeared to dial back tensions with Washington after US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Kyiv for offering “zero gratitude” over the United States’ latest peace proposal. Trump, who has shifted positions repeatedly on Ukraine since returning to office, used his Truth Social account earlier in the day to claim that Ukraine’s leadership “EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS,” referring to a draft US peace plan that incorporates several Russian demands.

Volodymyr Zelensky Issues Conciliatory Message, Geneva Negotiations Continue

Hours after Trump’s remarks, Zelensky responded with an unusually conciliatory message on X.

“Ukraine is grateful to the United States, to every American heart, and personally to President Trump for the assistance that, starting with the Javelins, has been saving Ukrainian lives,” he wrote.

The online exchange unfolded as negotiators from both countries met in Geneva to refine the 28-point US draft proposal. Ukrainian officials suggested that recent revisions mark progress in Kyiv’s favour.

“The current version of the document, although still in the final stages of approval, already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities,” said Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s security council secretary and lead negotiator, according to AFP.

Concerns Over Initial Ukraine Peace Plan By Ukraine

Washington’s original draft raised concern in Kyiv and across Europe for leaning toward several Russian positions. The earlier proposal required Ukraine to cede territory, scale back its military capabilities, and commit to staying out of NATO.

It also included broad security guarantees and suggested using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Trump has set a soft deadline of November 27, Thanksgiving Day in the US, for Ukraine to respond to the proposal, although he has signalled that the timeline could be extended if negotiations show progress.

In Geneva, senior Ukrainian officials also met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to assess the viability of the plan.

Marco Rubio Says Talks Were ‘Most Productive’

Rubio described the initial session as “probably the most productive and meaningful meeting” since the start of the Trump administration, according to the Associated Press.

He told reporters both delegations would meet again later Sunday. “This will ultimately have to be signed off by our presidents, although I feel very comfortable about that happening given the progress we’ve made,” he said, as reported by AP. Rubio also emphasised that any final agreement would require Russia’s approval.

