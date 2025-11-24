Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School

At least 50 of the over 300 students kidnapped from a Catholic school in Nigeria have successfully escaped, according to AI Jazeera, which cited a statement from a Christian organisation monitoring the situation.

The abduction occurred on Friday when armed attackers raided Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State, seizing 303 children and 12 teachers in one of the largest mass kidnappings the country has witnessed in recent years.

“As much as we receive the return of these 50 children that escaped with some sigh of relief, I urge you all to continue in your prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims,” CAN’s chairman in Niger State, Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, said in the statement.

Second School Attack in 4 Days: What’s Happening in Nigeria?

Friday’s abduction happened just four days after another attack on a secondary school in neighbouring Kebbi State’s Maga town, about 170km (106 miles) away. In that incident, gunmen kidnapped 25 schoolgirls and killed the school’s vice-principal, as per Al Jazeera.

Authorities say at least one of those girls has since escaped and returned home safely, but 24 remain missing.

Massive Manhunt Launched- Who’s Behind the Attacks?

The identities of the attackers in both cases remain unknown, and no group has claimed responsibility so far.

Regional authorities and security agencies have launched search-and-rescue operations in surrounding forests and along escape routes, with police, military and even local hunters deployed to help, according to Al Jazeera.

UN Slams ‘Brutal Violation’- Why Is Trump Threatening Military Action?

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) called the abduction of children and their educators a “brutal and grave violation of children’s rights” and urged their safe and immediate release.

United States President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could take military action against Nigeria, claiming the country’s Christians are being deliberately targeted and killed. His remarks have drawn support from several voices in right-wing and evangelical Christian circles in the US.

In a social media post on Friday, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said he met Nigeria’s National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and his team a day earlier. He said their talks focused on what he described as “the horrific violence against Christians in their country.”

(Inputs from ANI)