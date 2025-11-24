LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump air pollution protest Ali Tabtabai Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news french navy delhi blast donald trump air pollution protest Ali Tabtabai Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news french navy delhi blast donald trump air pollution protest Ali Tabtabai Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news french navy delhi blast donald trump air pollution protest Ali Tabtabai Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news french navy delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump air pollution protest Ali Tabtabai Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news french navy delhi blast donald trump air pollution protest Ali Tabtabai Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news french navy delhi blast donald trump air pollution protest Ali Tabtabai Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news french navy delhi blast donald trump air pollution protest Ali Tabtabai Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news french navy delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > World > Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School

Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School

At least 50 of the over 300 students kidnapped from a Catholic school in Nigeria have successfully escaped, according to AI Jazeera, which cited a statement from a Christian organisation monitoring the situation.

At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 24, 2025 04:07:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School

At least 50 of the over 300 students kidnapped from a Catholic school in Nigeria have successfully escaped, according to AI Jazeera, which cited a statement from a Christian organisation monitoring the situation. 

The abduction occurred on Friday when armed attackers raided Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State, seizing 303 children and 12 teachers in one of the largest mass kidnappings the country has witnessed in recent years. 

“As much as we receive the return of these 50 children that escaped with some sigh of relief, I urge you all to continue in your prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims,” CAN’s chairman in Niger State, Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, said in the statement.

Second School Attack in 4 Days: What’s Happening in Nigeria?

Friday’s abduction happened just four days after another attack on a secondary school in neighbouring Kebbi State’s Maga town, about 170km (106 miles) away. In that incident, gunmen kidnapped 25 schoolgirls and killed the school’s vice-principal, as per Al Jazeera.

Authorities say at least one of those girls has since escaped and returned home safely, but 24 remain missing.

Massive Manhunt Launched- Who’s Behind the Attacks? 

The identities of the attackers in both cases remain unknown, and no group has claimed responsibility so far.

Regional authorities and security agencies have launched search-and-rescue operations in surrounding forests and along escape routes, with police, military and even local hunters deployed to help, according to Al Jazeera.

UN Slams ‘Brutal Violation’- Why Is Trump Threatening Military Action?

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) called the abduction of children and their educators a “brutal and grave violation of children’s rights” and urged their safe and immediate release.

United States President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could take military action against Nigeria, claiming the country’s Christians are being deliberately targeted and killed. His remarks have drawn support from several voices in right-wing and evangelical Christian circles in the US.

In a social media post on Friday, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said he met Nigeria’s National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and his team a day earlier. He said their talks focused on what he described as “the horrific violence against Christians in their country.”

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 4:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpkidnappingKidnapping caseKidnapping in nigeriastudent kidnappingstudents kidnapped in nigeriaun

RELATED News

Marco Rubio Calls Geneva Ukraine Negotiations ‘Tremendous Progress,’ No Challenge ‘Insurmountable’

Israeli Strike on Beirut Kills Hezbollah Chief of Staff Haytham Ali Tabatabai: Israeli Media

‘I Inherited A War That…’: Donald Trump Issues Big Statement, Slams Ukraine For ‘Zero Gratitude’ As Peace Talks Kick Off In Geneva

Israel Strikes Beirut Targeting Hezbollah Commander; 1 Killed, Dozens Injured, Netanyahu Vows To Stop Hezbollah Threat

Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians In US Face Legal Limbo Amid Trump-Era Immigration Delays

LATEST NEWS

Chilli Spray, Pepper Spray, Broken Barricades, Injured Cops: Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent

Bengali Cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin “Vicky” Found Hanging at Home, Police Prode Underway

‘Blood Pressure Slightly Elevated’: Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed, Hospital Shares Father’s Health Update

Bigg Boss 19: Ekta Kapoor Offers Tanya Mittal & Amaal Mallik Dream TV Role, Salman Khan Reacts Hilariously

‘Lady Gang’ In Jabalpur Abducts Girls For Viral Videos; 3 Arrested, 2 Teens Among Them

‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute

Will Schools Be Closed On November 25 In Delhi–NCR, Punjab, And Other States? Here’s What We Know

India Squad For South Africa ODI Series Announced: KL Rahul Named Captain As Shubman Gill Misses Out, Check Full Squad List Here

Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians In US Face Legal Limbo Amid Trump-Era Immigration Delays

Who Is Pakistani’s Richest Actor With Over PKR 1380 Crore Net Worth? Meet SRK Of Pakistan Who Beats Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, His Name Is…

Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School
Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School
Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School
Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: At Least 50 of 303 Abducted Students Escape from Catholic School

QUICK LINKS