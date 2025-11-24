Marco Rubio Calls Geneva Ukraine Negotiations ‘Tremendous Progress,’ No Challenge ‘Insurmountable’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the talks in Geneva over Washington’s draft plan to end the war in Ukraine have made “tremendous progress,” while emphasizing that the challenges ahead are “not insurmountable.”

Speaking to reporters, Rubio acknowledged ongoing difficulties but expressed optimism that a resolution could be achieved within a reasonable time frame, even as details European counter-proposal continue to circulate.

Marco Rubio repeated his previous remarks, highlighting that “tremendous progress” has been achieved, while noting that although challenges remain, none seem “insurmountable.”

He further added, “I honestly believe we’ll get there,” noting that he expects it to happen within a “reasonable amount of time.”

Ukraine War: What Draft Peace Plan Say?



Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and European allies have been meeting in Geneva to discuss a draft peace plan. While no official details have been released, both Ukraine and Russia have reportedly received a 280-point draft aimed at ending the conflict. Trump allegedly urged Ukraine to accept the draft by Thursday.

Putin has indicated that the plan could serve as a foundation for an agreement, though Ukraine and its European partners have raised several concerns.

Trump Slams Ukraine for Showing ‘Zero Gratitude’

US President Donald Trump took to social media to accuse Ukraine of showing “zero gratitude” and criticized European countries for continuing to purchase Russian oil.

In response to Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted online, thanking the US and Trump personally, while emphasizing the need for a “dignified peace.”

What’s Next?



Marco Rubio said that the US and Ukrainian teams had conducted the “probably best meeting” since Trump assumed office. He added that the proposals are now being revised and expects to share an update later. The Ukrainian delegation also confirmed that additional talks are scheduled to continue.