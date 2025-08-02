Home > World > Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields

Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields

Ukraine launched drone strikes on Russia, hitting a Ryazan oil refinery, electronics factory, and military airfield. At least three died. Russia claims it downed 338 drones. Trump positioned nuclear subs amid rising tension, while Putin remains firm on his war stance.

Ukraine's drone strikes hit a Russian oil depot, airfield, and factory, killing 3.
Ukraine's drone strikes hit a Russian oil depot, airfield, and factory, killing 3.

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Published: August 2, 2025 22:26:00 IST

Drone strikes by the Ukrainian army have targeted the Annanefteprodukt oil storage facility and an electronics factory. Apart from these, at least three people were killed and two wounded due to the drone attack.

“The oil refinery in Ryazan, about 180 km (110 miles) southeast of Moscow, was hit, causing a fire on its premises,” said Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) on Telegram. The statement did not specify how the facilities were hit, but the USF specialises in drone warfare, including long-range strikes.

Further, Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency said, “Drones had hit Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield, which has been used to launch waves of long-range drones at targets in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry said in its daily report that its defence units had downed a total of 338 Ukrainian drones overnight.

“Ukraine calls for moving beyond the exchange of statements and technical-level meetings to talks between leaders. The United States has proposed this. Ukraine has supported it,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

US President Donald Trump recently stated that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in ‘the appropriate regions’ in response to remarks from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev about the risk of war between the nuclear-armed adversaries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has consistently rejected calls for a ceasefire in the more than three-year conflict, reiterated that he wanted peace but that his demands for ending Moscow’s military offensive remained unchanged.

ALSO READ: Gaza Crisis: Hamas Says No Disarmament Without Independent Palestinian State

RELATED News

Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman
Gaza Crisis: Hamas Says No Disarmament Without Independent Palestinian State
Pope Leo XIV to Lead Mass as Thousands of Young Catholics Pack Rome for Holy Year Youth Festival
Donald Trump Slams Dylan Mulvaney Amid Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy
El Salvador Scraps Presidential Term Limits – Why Some Say Nayib Bukele Could Rule Indefinitely

LATEST NEWS

Assam Congress Accuses State Govt Of Deceiving On ST Status For Six Communities: What’s Behind the Allegations?
Kartik Aaryan’s Team Clears Azadi Utsav Rumours, Is The Bollywood Star Linked With Pakistani Event?
Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields
Randy Orton Makes WWE SummerSlam History in Star-Studded Clash with Logan Paul
FSSAI Unveils List Of Ayurveda Aahara Products, Boosts Traditional Food Regulations
The Intern Korean Remake: Han So Hee As Anne Hathaway, But Who Is The Intern? Here Are The Details
After Linda Yaccarino Resigns As X CEO: What’s The Future Of Elon Musk’s Vision For The Platform?
Pragya Thakur Acquitted In Malegaon Blast Case, Alleges Torture By Investigators
Katie Ledecky Strikes Gold Again, Stops Summer McIntosh’s Historic Charge in Thrilling 800m Final
Mahindra & Mahindra Acquires SML Isuzu: What’s Next For Commercial Vehicle?
Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields
Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields
Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields
Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?