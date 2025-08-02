Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields

Drone strikes by the Ukrainian army have targeted the Annanefteprodukt oil storage facility and an electronics factory. Apart from these, at least three people were killed and two wounded due to the drone attack.

“The oil refinery in Ryazan, about 180 km (110 miles) southeast of Moscow, was hit, causing a fire on its premises,” said Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) on Telegram. The statement did not specify how the facilities were hit, but the USF specialises in drone warfare, including long-range strikes.

Further, Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency said, “Drones had hit Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield, which has been used to launch waves of long-range drones at targets in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry said in its daily report that its defence units had downed a total of 338 Ukrainian drones overnight.

“Ukraine calls for moving beyond the exchange of statements and technical-level meetings to talks between leaders. The United States has proposed this. Ukraine has supported it,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

US President Donald Trump recently stated that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in ‘the appropriate regions’ in response to remarks from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev about the risk of war between the nuclear-armed adversaries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has consistently rejected calls for a ceasefire in the more than three-year conflict, reiterated that he wanted peace but that his demands for ending Moscow’s military offensive remained unchanged.

ALSO READ: Gaza Crisis: Hamas Says No Disarmament Without Independent Palestinian State