LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights

United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights

United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 16:15:08 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 7 (ANI/TPS): United Airlines will resume flights to Tel Aviv from Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles this November, marking the first time it has operated these routes since 2023.

Chicago flights start Nov. 1, operating four times weekly, while Washington D.C. flights begin Nov. 2 with three weekly departures. United remains the only U.S. airline offering direct service to Tel Aviv from both cities and continues to provide twice-daily flights from New York/Newark. (ANI/TPS)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: new-chicagotel avivunited airlineswashington-flights

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin highlights Tamil heritage, welfare initiatives, overseas engagement in London
Russia Develops World’s First Cancer Vaccine With 100% Efficacy, Here’s When It Could Be Publicly Available
Japan PM Ishiba Shigeru announces resignation
Who Is Iryna Zarutska? Her Shocking Murder Has Left the U.S. Stunned and Scared!
70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks: Cyber Security Council

LATEST NEWS

"Our leader Arvind Kejriwal, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping people": AAP hits back at BJP
Monkeys vs Apes: Comparing Behavior, Physical Traits, Habitat, and Diet In Primates
Breaking: Mumbai High-Rise Fire, Blaze Erupts In 24-Storey Dahisar Building
Pakistan Gears Up For Inaugural T20I Tri Series This November
"They are doing this now when elections are close, and Trump's pressure is mounting": Mallikarjun Kharge on GST reforms
Assam CM Sarma announces Rs 5 crore to Himachal CM Relief Fund for flood relief
70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks: Cyber Security Council
This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You
Explained: How Will Japan Pick Its Next Leader After PM Ishiba Shigeru’s Resignation?
JD Vance Makes Big Reveal About 2028 Presidential Elections, Door Open For Future Bid But…
United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights
United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights
United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights
United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights

QUICK LINKS