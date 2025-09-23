UAE Bans Tourist And Work Visas For These 9 Countries, Is India On The List?

UAE has announced a temporary ban on the issuance of tourist and work visas for citizens from nine countries. The ban takes effect immediately and has already begun impacting travel, business, and expatriates from several nations. According to reports, the latest order is a part of the UAE’s broader visa policy framework for 2026.

There is relief for those who already have the UAE visa. However, the ban affects future visitors and workers from Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Sudan, and Uganda.

Countries Affected By UAE Visa Ban

Citizens from these countries will now not be able to apply for work or tourist visas. The UAE government has not provided any reasons for the ban. However, experts believe that the decision to ban citizens of these nine countries stems from security concerns, geopolitical tensions, and health-related issues.

Also Read: Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance

According to reports, quoting analysts, national security is the primary factor behind the visa ban. In the past UAE has taken measures to protect people involved in document fraud, terror-related threats, unlawful migration, identity theft, and forged paperwork.

Some analysts also believe that the country-to-country relations may have also fueled this ban. They say that when ties between the two countries go haywire, immigration restrictions are employed to punish the other country. Case in point is the US under Donald Trump.

Immediate Impact on Travel and Work

The policy has prompted an immediate shift among travelers toward visa-free destinations. According to reports travelers are now exploring alternative destinations such as Turkey and other neighboring Asian countries due to ease of access and visa-free policies

While it remains unclear when the ban will be lifted, platforms such as UAE Visa Online have clarified that once restrictions are removed, affected nationals will again be eligible to apply for UAE visas. Until then, travelers and businesses must adjust plans to comply with the new regulations.

Also Read: UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day