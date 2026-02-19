LIVE TV
United States Close to Full-Scale Attack on Iran? Report Warns 90% Chance of 'Kinetic Action' Within Weeks

A senior advisor to former US President Donald Trump reportedly told the publication that there is a 90 per cent likelihood of military action being initiated within the next few weeks.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 19, 2026 01:16:37 IST

The United States may be on the verge of launching a much larger military campaign in the Middle East than many Americans realise. According to a report by Axios, sources say a potential US operation against Iran wouldn’t be a brief, precision strike like the one in Venezuela, but a “massive, weeks-long campaign” involving sustained action and broader objectives. 

90% Chance of US Military Action Against Iran Within Weeks

A senior advisor to former US President Donald Trump reportedly told the publication that there is a 90 per cent likelihood of military action being initiated within the next few weeks. “The boss is getting fed up. Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks,” the advisor said.  

According to the report, any potential operation would likely involve a joint US-Israel campaign, expanding far beyond the previous 12-day strike carried out in June and potentially posing a direct threat to Iran’s leadership. 

The developments could also have significant political consequences, possibly affecting Trump’s remaining time in office. Despite the seriousness of the situation, there has reportedly been limited public debate or consultation with Congress.

Trump’s Iran Strategy: Military Pressure and Nuclear Talks Run in Parallel

In January, Donald Trump was reportedly close to approving military strikes on Iran following a deadly crackdown on protesters and rising tensions over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. 

While no strikes were ultimately carried out, his administration pursued a dual-track strategy- strengthening military preparedness while simultaneously keeping diplomatic negotiations alive. 

The approach was intended to signal what potential military action could look like if diplomatic efforts fail to produce an agreement. 

On Tuesday, Trump’s advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff held a three-hour meeting in Geneva with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Although both sides described the discussion as making progress, the Axios report noted that significant differences remain, with US officials expressing skepticism about the prospects of a successful deal. 

Also Read: Tehran Under Attack? Smoke Rises Over Parand, Blast Sparks Panic In Shiraz Amid US-Iran Nuclear Talks

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 1:16 AM IST
