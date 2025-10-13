LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Caterpillar to acquire Australia's RPMGlobal for $728 million

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 13, 2025 03:26:02 IST

(Updates with further details and background from paragraph 2 onwards) Oct 13 (Reuters) – Australian mining software firm RPMGlobal said on Monday that it has struck a deal to be acquired by heavy machinery giant Caterpillar for a total equity value of A$1.12 billion ($728.22 million). The news comes after Caterpillar had offered to buy the Australian company at A$5 per share in early September. RPM shares had jumped to a high of near A$4.80 after the news but are last trading at A$4.75. RPMGlobal, the last remaining mining software company listed on the ASX, is set to vanish from public markets following its acquisition by Caterpillar. The move comes after rival Micromine was snapped up by the Weir Group in an A$1.3 billion deal, marking the end of an era for Australia's homegrown mining tech players. The deal would be closely scrutinized by the Foreign Investment Review Board and Australia's competition regulator and would also require approvals from RPMGlobal's shareholders. ($1 = 1.5380 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 3:26 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

