UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea condemn Liverpool to third successive defeat

(Adds detail, Maresca red card) By Clare Lovell Oct 4 (Reuters) – A stoppage time winner from teenager Estevao Willian earned Chelsea a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, condemning the champions to a third defeat in a row in all competitions. The 18-year-old Brazilian poked home from a Marc Cucurella cross in the fifth minute of time added on, in a fast and furious game at Stamford Bridge. The result left Arne Slot's team in second place in the table on 15 points, one behind Arsenal. Chelsea rise to sixth on 11. Willian's goal sent Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca into a frenzy and he raced along the touchline to celebrate wildly, earning a second yellow card and a dismissal from referee Anthony Taylor. He is unlikely to worry about the cards after his team put in a spirited display against Liverpool, who had looked to have secured a point through a second-half equaliser from Cody Gakpo. The Dutch forward scored in the 63rd minute with the visitors upping the pressure, pushing home a flick from Alexander Isak. Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo had put the home side ahead in the 12th minute with a thunderous shot from outside the area. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate stood off the Ecuadorean and he found space and sent a rocket post Georgi Mamardashvili into the top right corner. The game was played at a furious pace and Liverpool had their chances, notably when Isak headed over late in the first half and Mo Salah sent the ball just wide early in the second. But Chelsea's workrate and intent shaded the contest. Enzo Fernandez hit the post in the 90th minute before speedy substitute Estevao hit the winner. It was the third defeat in a row for Liverpool who were riding high at the top of the table before losing to Crystal Palace last weekend and dropping points on Saturday. In between they lost to Galatasaray in the Champions League. "We were the dominant team but in the last 10-15 mins it was end to end, both teams could have scored," Liverpool coach Arne Slot said. Both teams arrived a lot of times at the 18-yard line. These are the margins that don't fall for us at the moment." (Reporting by Clare Lovell, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

