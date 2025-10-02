LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 2-UK's 3i Group explores options, including sale of France's Evernex, Bloomberg News reports

UPDATE 2-UK's 3i Group explores options, including sale of France's Evernex, Bloomberg News reports

UPDATE 2-UK's 3i Group explores options, including sale of France's Evernex, Bloomberg News reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 2, 2025 00:26:01 IST

UPDATE 2-UK's 3i Group explores options, including sale of France's Evernex, Bloomberg News reports

(Updates with 3i's response in paragraph 3) Oct 1 (Reuters) – British private equity firm 3i Group is considering exit options, including a sale of French IT maintenance provider Evernex, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The potential sale of Evernex, which is being arranged with Bank of America, could be valued at 1.2 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros ($1.41 billion-$1.76 billion), the report said. 3i declined to comment on the report, while Evernex and Bank of America did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Evernex, which supports IT system maintenance for companies across more than 165 countries and serves over 15,000 clients, was acquired by 3i in 2019 from Carlyle Group for an undisclosed sum. The British investment firm also sold premium pet food firm MPM Products in June this year, generating proceeds of 400 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8529 euros) (Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Megha Kumari in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 12:26 AM IST
UPDATE 2-UK's 3i Group explores options, including sale of France's Evernex, Bloomberg News reports

UPDATE 2-UK's 3i Group explores options, including sale of France's Evernex, Bloomberg News reports

UPDATE 2-UK's 3i Group explores options, including sale of France's Evernex, Bloomberg News reports
UPDATE 2-UK's 3i Group explores options, including sale of France's Evernex, Bloomberg News reports
UPDATE 2-UK's 3i Group explores options, including sale of France's Evernex, Bloomberg News reports
UPDATE 2-UK's 3i Group explores options, including sale of France's Evernex, Bloomberg News reports

