LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump astrologer marriage prediction china icc Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump astrologer marriage prediction china icc Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump astrologer marriage prediction china icc Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump astrologer marriage prediction china icc Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump astrologer marriage prediction china icc Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump astrologer marriage prediction china icc Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump astrologer marriage prediction china icc Dmitry Medvedev Iran US War alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death ayatollah khamenei Bihar Politics anil-chaudhary Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan donald trump astrologer marriage prediction china icc Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
Home > World > American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Khamenei, 20 Killed in Karachi

American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Khamenei, 20 Killed in Karachi

At least 22 people were killed and more than 120 others injured in violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi.

US American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike. Photo: X
US American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 3, 2026 15:54:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Khamenei, 20 Killed in Karachi

At least 22 people were killed and more than 120 others injured in violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi. The unrest erupted as demonstrators backing the Iranian government attempted to storm the U.S. Consulate in Karachi and American Embassy in Lahore. 

In northern Pakistan, protesters also targeted U.N. and government offices.

The violence followed U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Police and hospital officials in Karachi said at least 50 additional people were injured in the clashes, with several reported to be in critical condition.

You Might Be Interested In



 22 Killed in Pakistan Clashes

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed “deep sorrow” over the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and extended condolences to Iran, his office said. He stated that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Iranian people during this period of mourning and shares in their grief.

Summaiya Syed Tariq, a police surgeon at Karachi’s main government hospital, confirmed that six bodies and several injured individuals were initially brought to the facility. She later said the toll increased to 10 after four critically wounded victims succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, 12 people were killed and more than 80 others injured during clashes with police. The violence erupted after thousands of protesters, angered by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, attacked the offices of the U.N. Military Observer Group and the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP), according to local police official Asghar Ali.

US Embassy Issues Security Alert as Pakistan Protests Spread

Government spokesperson Shabir Mir said that all personnel working with the affected organizations were safe. He added that protesters clashed with police at multiple locations, vandalised a local charity’s office and set fire to police facilities. Authorities, however, deployed additional troops and managed to regain control of the situation.

In a post on X, the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan said it was closely tracking reports of demonstrations outside the U.S. Consulates in Karachi and Lahore, as well as calls for further protests near the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the consulate in Peshawar.

The embassy also advised American citizens in Pakistan to follow local news updates, remain vigilant, avoid large gatherings and ensure their travel registration with the U.S. government is current.

Karachi Protesters Attack US Consulate 

In Karachi, the capital of Sindh province and Pakistan’s largest city, senior police official Irfan Baloch said demonstrators briefly targeted the outer perimeter of the U.S. Consulate before being pushed back by security forces.

He rejected claims that the consulate building was set ablaze, but confirmed that protesters burned a nearby police post and shattered windows at the consulate prior to authorities restoring order.

The unrest around the diplomatic compound continued for several hours, with groups of young protesters, some masked, pelting stones at law enforcement personnel and attempting to advance toward the heavily guarded consulate, where hundreds of police and paramilitary officers had been stationed.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 3:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4Iran US Wariran warisrael warkarachi-protestkhameneilahore protestpakistan protestprotest

RELATED News

Massive Protests Erupt In Iran After US-Israeli Strikes Kill Over 150 Schoolgirls, Mass Funeral Held | WATCH

Who Is Hassan Khomeini? Will Khomenei’s Grandson Become Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death? Everything Explained

Iranian Virgin Girls Raped Before Execution To Stop Them Entering Heaven: After Khamenei’s Assassination, Chilling Horrors Of Iran’s Past Resurface

Cry Over Cheer: Shocked Iranian Woman Reacts As Indian Women Mourn Ali Khamenei’s Death, Netizens Ask ‘What’s Going On In India?’- Video Goes Viral | Watch

Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Jolts Iran’s Gerash Amid Escalating US-Israel War; No Casualties Reported

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Message to Rinku Singh After Father’s Demise — ‘You Are Not Alone’ | WATCH

Delhi Passengers Stunned As West Asian Tensions Halt Flights: Hidden Costs, Travel Nightmares Surface

American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Khamenei, 20 Killed in Karachi

F1 Ferrari Legend Lewis Hamilton Reveals His India Bucket List — ‘I Want to Climb Everest’

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Ongoing Global Crisis: ‘It’s Hard. It’s Heavy…Yet There’s Light Ahead’

Karan Aujla Wins the Internet After He Surprises An Auto Driver By Paying Off His Rs. 22000 Fine Ahead Of Mumbai Concert, Loyal Fans Say, ‘Made The Right Person Famous’

When Will 6G Debut In India? Jio Airtel Partners With This Company To Bring High Speed Network—Check Details And Launch Timeline

Why Young People Are Moving Beyond Alcohol-Focused Nightlife – Jagruti Rehab’s Take on the Trend

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Board Exam 2026: Check Sample Question Paper, Syllabus, And Exam Pattern

What Did Farhana Bhatt Say About Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran Supreme Leader’s Death

American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Khamenei, 20 Killed in Karachi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Khamenei, 20 Killed in Karachi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Khamenei, 20 Killed in Karachi
American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Khamenei, 20 Killed in Karachi
American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Khamenei, 20 Killed in Karachi
American Embassy Attacked in Lahore as Pakistan Protests Turn Deadly After US-Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Khamenei, 20 Killed in Karachi

QUICK LINKS