LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > U.S. Blames India for Extra Trade Tariffs: Is New Delhi Being Targeted?

U.S. Blames India for Extra Trade Tariffs: Is New Delhi Being Targeted?

US officials blamed India for slow trade talks and called it “intransigent” over market access. Kevin Hassett said Trump won’t budge, while Scott Bessent cited slow negotiations and Russia oil imports. Peter Navarro labeled India’s imports “Modi’s war,” linking them to Moscow’s military funding.

A U.S. diplomat called the Russia-Ukraine war “Modi’s War.” (Picture Credit - X)
A U.S. diplomat called the Russia-Ukraine war “Modi’s War.” (Picture Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 28, 2025 19:50:02 IST

The US has blamed India for slow progress in trade talks, using it as one reason for keeping high tariffs on Indian goods. At the same time, another top US official accused India of being “intransigent,” meaning it refuses to change its position to allow easier access for American products in its market.

Kevin Hassett, director of the US National Economic Council, said President Donald Trump is unlikely to change his mind: “… if the Indians don’t budge, I don’t think President Trump will.” Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Hassett said the 25% “penalty” tariff on India for buying Russian oil, on top of an earlier 25% tariff introduced three weeks ago, was meant to pressure Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.

Trade Tariffs on India to Pressurize Russia? US Official Thinks So

“Part of it has been tied to the pressure we’ve been trying to put on Russia to secure a peace deal and save millions of lives. And then there’s the Indian intransigence about opening their markets to our products,” Hassett said.

India, questioning the logic of the penalty, has insisted that certain sensitive sectors like agriculture, fisheries, and small industries must be protected in trade talks. An expert said that India has kept the door open for talks, which began formally in April but are currently stalled. Hassett added that negotiations always have “ebbs and flows.”

Lack of Urgency in Trade Talks Played a Part in Tariffs Imposition on India

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the high tariffs were not only because of India’s Russian oil imports but also due to the slow pace of trade deal discussions. He expressed optimism that the two countries would eventually reach an agreement: “India is the world’s largest democracy. The US is the world’s largest economy. I think at the end of the day we will come together.”

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro went further, calling the Russia-Ukraine war “Modi’s war.” He claimed India’s discounted imports of Russian crude oil help sustain Moscow’s military campaign. When asked if he meant “Putin’s war,” Navarro insisted: “No, I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs through New Delhi.” He said that India’s refining and resale of Russian oil at higher prices sends money back to Russia, allowing the war to continue.

Navarro suggested that the US could remove the 25% tariffs on Indian goods if India stops buying Russian oil. “India could get 25% off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil,” he said, while noting that India has shown no intention to do so.

Also Read: Trump’s 50% Tariffs: These Indian States Will Take The Hardest Hit

Tags: indiatarifftradeus

RELATED News

PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
JD Vance Says He Is ‘Ready To Serve’ As US President Amid Trump’s Health Concerns: ‘I Feel Very Confident…’
Uber Pro Card App Down: Users Struggle – What Does It Mean for Your Earnings?

LATEST NEWS

From Space to Security: India’s Military Satellites Strengthen Defence Capabilities
PV Sindhu Delivers One Of Her Best Wins Of 2025 At BWF World Championships In Paris!
Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
U.S. Blames India for Extra Trade Tariffs: Is New Delhi Being Targeted?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

U.S. Blames India for Extra Trade Tariffs: Is New Delhi Being Targeted?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

U.S. Blames India for Extra Trade Tariffs: Is New Delhi Being Targeted?
U.S. Blames India for Extra Trade Tariffs: Is New Delhi Being Targeted?
U.S. Blames India for Extra Trade Tariffs: Is New Delhi Being Targeted?
U.S. Blames India for Extra Trade Tariffs: Is New Delhi Being Targeted?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?