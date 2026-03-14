Iran Pounds US Embassy In Baghdad Hours After Kharg Island Attack; Smoke Seen Rising From Fire-Engulfed Compound | WATCH VIDEO

Iran is not holding back in its retaliation against the United States, as evident from the latest targets hit by Tehran’s missiles.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck the US embassy in Baghdad with missiles, Reuters reported on Saturday.

The embassy compound in the Iraqi capital was partially damaged, and smoke was seen rising in the videos shared online by users and news agencies.

BREAKING : Another video shows damage after a drone strike at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad , Iraq. One C-RAM defense system at the US Embassy in Baghdad — now gone after the attack — defense unit no longer visible. https://t.co/tKrzC2A3ox pic.twitter.com/A7hkn7fWyl — Inside the conflict (@Muhamma22474285) March 14, 2026

This attack comes as part of the 48th wave of Operation True Promise-4 carried out by the IRGC in response to the US’s crippling attack on the “crown jewel of Iran”, Kharg Island.

Notably, the island is a major oil-exporting region of the belligerent Iran, which accounts for over 40 per cent of the country’s economy and around 90 per cent of its oil exports.

Yesterday, the United States had launched massive strikes, targeting the military infrastructure of the island, leaving the oil and related segments intact.

Sharing the news of the attack on his social media website Truth Social, US President Donald Trump had called the strikes “the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East,” adding that they “totally obliterated every military target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island.”

“Our weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the world has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen not to wipe out the oil infrastructure on the island,” he added.”

In retaliation to the United States’ attack on its most priced island, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it has carried out the 48th round of attacks in its ongoing retaliatory campaign, striking what it described as Israeli and US-linked installations, state broadcaster Press TV reported.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the IRGC claimed the “successful implementation” of the 48th phase of its operation, dubbed Operation True Promise 4, which it said is aimed at Zionist and American targets. The latest strikes were reportedly conducted in coordination with Lebanon-based resistance group Hezbollah.

ALSO READ: Iran Launches 48th Wave Of ‘Operation True Promise 4’ To Avenge Trump’s Kharg Attack; US, Israeli Targets Hit With Khorramshahr, Kheibar Missiles