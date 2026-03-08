LIVE TV
Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway's Oslo Raises Fears Of Possible Attack Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Although the Oslo incident has not been confirmed to be an attack, it highlights the sensitivity of the world diplomatic sites due to the current hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 8, 2026 07:35:37 IST

On Saturday, the US embassy in Oslo, Norway, was reported to have undergone a loud explosion, and there is a threat of a possible attack in the face of the tensions surrounding the conflict involving Iran.

The Norwegian police made official confirmation of the incident with a note that there were no reported injuries yet. Security videos of the incident had footage of security personnel rushing to the scene, officials in tactical gear evaluating the perimeter, and officials trying to keep traffic under control. Eyewitnesses observed that various houses in the neighborhood vibrated due to the explosion and smoke was reported to be rising some time after though it is not meant to be known how the explosion occurred. Law enforcement is holding a conversation with the embassy and the region is under increased patrol as investigations are ongoing.



The severity of the event was pointed out by the residents and posts on social media, as the events took place in the early morning hours on Sunday when the embassy was probably unoccupied. There were several reports indicating that the blast triggered the fear of a targeted attack but no clear connection to Iran has been made. This is a situation that occurs when the wider Middle East is on high alert after joint US and Israeli attacks on Iranian military installations. The security response in Oslo shows the concerns of the possible spill over to the region, even when one is far away from the area of conflict directly and shows the interest of the world in sensitive US diplomatic buildings during a time of increased tensions in the international arena.

US-Israel-Iran War

The blast comes as a result of a series of intensifying attacks in the Middle East following the assassination of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran by US-Israeli attacks. Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian President, apologized over attacks on the neighboring nations and Donald Trump, President warned that more Iranian officials might be targeted. According to Trump, the operations of the US forces had dramatically degraded the military strength of Iran, its army, navy, air force, missile systems, and drone abilities, claiming that the results are devastating. Although the Oslo incident has not been confirmed to be an attack, it highlights the sensitivity of the world diplomatic sites due to the current hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 7:35 AM IST
QUICK LINKS