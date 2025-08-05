LIVE TV
US Proposes New Drone Rules to Ease Long-Distance Flights and Boost Innovation

US Proposes New Drone Rules to Ease Long-Distance Flights and Boost Innovation

The US government has proposed a new rule to make long-distance drone operations easier by eliminating the need for individual waivers. The move could boost industries like delivery, agriculture and infrastructure, while addressing safety concerns tied to airspace, security and terrorism.

New FAA rule could ease restrictions on long-distance drone flights in the US, enabling growth in delivery, agriculture and infrastructure while addressing safety concerns. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
New FAA rule could ease restrictions on long-distance drone flights in the US, enabling growth in delivery, agriculture and infrastructure while addressing safety concerns. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 5, 2025 22:50:35 IST

The Trump administration has unveiled a draft rule that could reshape how drones are used across the US, according to a report published by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The proposal, the report said, would let companies fly drones beyond the operator’s line of sight, in a move that could fast-track commercial drone use in delivery, farming, and infrastructure.

So far, 657 such operations have reportedly been allowed under waivers, but the application process has been slow and complicated.

“This draft rule is a critical step toward enabling drone operations that will enhance safety, transform commercial services, and strengthen public safety,” Michael Robbins, president and CEO of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, told the US-based news agency.

Why This Rule Matters

According to the report, the proposed rule would allow drones weighing up to 1,320 pounds (including payloads) to fly under 400 feet, as long as they are equipped with collision-avoidance tech and comply with safety regulations, especially around airports.

“While the technology has rapidly advanced over the last decade, our regulatory framework in the United States has failed to keep pace,” AP quoted Linda Ellman, CEO of the Commercial Drone Alliance, as saying.

The FAA worked closely with the Department of Homeland Security to balance innovation with concerns over national security, terrorism and airspace safety, the report said.

Government Push and Security Concerns

Reflecting on the hurdles drone companies have faced, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reportedly said, “It’s that we have had a bureaucracy in place that makes it incredibly, incredibly difficult for innovators to actually innovate.”

President Donald Trump had already issued executive orders pushing the Department of Transportation to fast-track drone-friendly rules while still addressing issues like espionage and drug smuggling via drones.

The announcement comes at a time when key sporting events like the Olympics and the World Cup are due to be held in the US, wherein any potential drone misuse could pose real risks.

Real-World Incidents Fuel Urgency

The FAA highlighted a 2025 incident where a drone collided with a “Super Scooper” firefighting aircraft in Southern California. Reports suggest the drone punched a hole in the plane’s wing, grounding it for days.

The drone operator, a 56-year-old man, later pleaded guilty to recklessly flying his drone, and also admitted losing sight of it over Pacific Palisades just before it struck the aircraft.

Public comments on the proposed rule are open for 60 days. Officials expect to finalise the rule later this year, potentially opening up a new era in drone-powered innovation across the US.

