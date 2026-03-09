UAE Flight Schedule on March 9: AirIndia, IndiGo, Eithad, Emirates Announce 50 Special Flights on Monday- Check Rebooking, Refund Status

UAE, Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule: Flight operations across West Asia continue to face major disruptions due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Since February 28, several major aviation hubs have reported widespread flight cancellations and airspace restrictions.

Key regional airports in Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar have witnessed significant disruptions as airlines struggle to avoid restricted airspace across the Gulf and parts of the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that Indian airlines are scheduled to operate around 50 flights on Monday, March 9, 2026, to assist passengers affected by the continued disruptions in West Asia.

Dubai Airport Flights

Despite the ongoing disruptions, several major airlines, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways, have resumed limited flight operations, primarily focusing on repatriation services and essential routes.

Indian carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpaceJet have also restarted select flights connecting India with major Middle Eastern airports, including Dubai International Airport, King Abdulaziz International Airport, and Fujairah International Airport.

Air India Flight Schedule

Air India and Air India Express are scheduled to operate a combined total of 24 flights to Jeddah and Muscat on Monday. Additionally, the airlines are planning around 32 ad-hoc flights from various cities in the United Arab Emirates, depending on slot availability, regulatory clearances, and operational conditions.

Air India has revealed plans to run 78 extra flights across nine international routes between March 10 and March 18 to accommodate passengers affected by the ongoing regional crisis. Meanwhile, SpiceJet is expected to operate at least three flights from Dubai and Fujairah to India on Monday.

Etihad Flight Schedule

The UAE’s national carrier Eithad Airways, has announced the resumption of a limited commercial flight schedule, reconnecting Abu Dhabi with several major international destinations after recent disruptions caused by regional airspace closures. The airline said the decision to gradually restart services was made in coordination with aviation authorities following detailed safety and security evaluations.

According to the airline, the limited schedule between March 6 and March 19 will include destinations such as Ahmedabad, Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Chicago, Colombo, Delhi, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow, Madrid, Malé, Manchester, Manila, Melbourne, Milan, Moscow, Mumbai, Munich, Nairobi, New York (JFK), Paris, Phuket, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, Vienna, Washington and Zurich.

How to Get Refund For AirIndia, AI Express, Qatar Airways Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Air India has announced that passengers holding tickets issued on or before March 4, 2026, for travel scheduled between February 28 and March 8, 2026, can reschedule their flights to India within one month of the original travel date without paying additional charges or fare differences.

Passengers are advised to submit rebooking or cancellation requests through the airline’s website (airindia.com) or contact the 24×7 customer support helpline.

Meanwhile, Air India Express said passengers booked to travel from any situation in the UAE can rebook their flights without extra charges on additional commercial services operation from any UAE airport to destinations across India.

For Qatar Airways, passengers with confirmed bookings between February 28 and March 15, 2026, are eligible for free date changes within 14 days of the original travel date or a refund of the unused ticket value.

Travellers can check the latest updates on travel advisories at qatarairways.com/travelalerts.

