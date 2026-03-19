US-Israel Divide Deepens As Trump Eyes Quick End to Iran War, Netanyahu Pushes Broader Agenda, Claims New Report

TRUMP VS NETANYAHU?: White House officials are preparing for a potential rift between Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the Middle East conflict intensifies.

Trump vs Netanyahu: Growing Rift Over Iran War Strategy

On Wednesday, three insiders from the Trump administration told Axios that they expect Trump to push for ending major military operations sooner than Netanyahu.

Since launching strikes on Iran on February 28, Trump has primarily targeted military installations. However, some White House aides believe Trump and Netanyahu have significantly different objectives in dealing with Iran.

Trump Eyes Quick End to Iran War, Netanyahu Pushes Broader Agenda

Israeli operations have gone beyond military targets, including assassinations of senior political and internal security officials. Israeli leaders have also openly discussed creating conditions that could encourage Iranians to overthrow their government.

According to the officials, Trump considers regime change a secondary outcome. His primary goal remains ending the conflict after achieving key military objectives, particularly dismantling Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities.

Middle East Crisis: Trump and Netanyahu Differ on Iran Endgame

Trump initiated the military campaign on February 28, escalating tensions across the Middle East.

One adviser noted that Israel has broader priorities, adding that Israeli leadership may focus on eliminating Iran’s leadership. Another official said Israel shows greater interest in such actions than the United States.

A third official emphasized that while the U.S. seeks stability, Israel appears less concerned about regional instability, especially regarding Iran. The official added that Israel harbors stronger opposition to the Iranian government than the U.S. does.

Meanwhile, National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent resigned on Tuesday, issuing a strongly worded letter criticizing the Iran war.

Trump: ‘We’re very far away’

Trump himself acknowledged possible differences in strategy, stating that Netanyahu’s end goals might differ from his own. “They’re there, and we’re very far away,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Despite this, Trump told Axios that he and Netanyahu are “working great together.” He has reportedly spoken with the Israeli prime minister almost daily.

The confidence expressed by Trump’s aides comes amid broader concerns within the White House. Some officials worry that Trump may have overestimated his ability to quickly resolve the conflict.

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