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Home > World News > Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? 19-Year-Old Wrestler, Who Was Accused Of Killing A Police Officer, Gets Executed By Iran, Among Two Others Over January Protests

Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? 19-Year-Old Wrestler, Who Was Accused Of Killing A Police Officer, Gets Executed By Iran, Among Two Others Over January Protests

Iran executed three protesters, including 19-year-old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi, over alleged killings during nationwide protests.

Iran executed 19yearold wrestler Saleh Mohammadi (IMAGE: X)
Iran executed 19yearold wrestler Saleh Mohammadi (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 19, 2026 20:28:37 IST

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Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? 19-Year-Old Wrestler, Who Was Accused Of Killing A Police Officer, Gets Executed By Iran, Among Two Others Over January Protests

IRAN EXECUTES THREE PROTESTORS: Three demonstrators were killed on Thursday, March 19, in Iran after being accused of murdering two police officers in nationwide protests in previous months of this year, the judiciary-linked Mizan news agency announced.

IRAN EXECUTES THREE PROTESTORS

In Iran, three protestors were executed on Thursday, following allegations that they had killed two police officers in nationwide protests earlier in the year, the news agency Mizan, which is linked to the judiciary, said.

Three of them were accused of stabbing two police officers with knives and swords over protests on January 8 in the sacred city of Qom; they were identified as Mehdi Ghasemi, Saleh Mohammadi and Saeed Davoudi.

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The government also charged them with being representatives of Israel and the United States, a common allegation by the Islamic Republic against protesters and dissidents.

Mizan states that, the hangings were executed following the approval of the case by the Supreme Court.

The judiciary of Iran announced that it had executed 19 year old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi on Thursday together with Mehdi Ghasemi as well as Saeed Davoudi.

The Islamic Republic alleged that the three were involved in killing of two policemen known as Mohammad Ghasemi Hamapour and Abbas Asadi on… pic.twitter.com/pvEAAO6Leb.

Mizan also reports that Iran executed a Swedish-Iranian citizen, who was found guilty of Israeli espionage, on Wednesday.

Later, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard confirmed the execution of a Swedish citizen, but did not identify him, and said the legal process was not up to due process standards.

Who was Saleh Mohammadi? 

Saleh Mohammadi was a wrestler from Iran. The 19-year-old wrestler was executed by Iran in connection to the January protests. This happened because of the protests against the government that took place at the beginning of 2026.

Saleh Mohammadi was a freestyle wrestler from the city of Qom. He won medals when he competed against other wrestlers from different countries. 

He got in trouble because of the protests that happened all over the country. The police said he killed one of their officers during the protests. Some people do not think this is true. They think the police made him say he did it and that he was actually else when it happened.

Saleh Mohammad’s situation was similar to that of another athlete named Navid Afkari. This makes people worried about how athletes who disagree with the government’re treated in Iran. Saleh Mohammadis case is very important because it shows what can happen to people who speak out against the government, in Iran.

ALSO READ: Who Is Steve Sweeney? Shocking Footage Shows British Journalist Dodging Israeli Missile Exploding Right Next To Him In Southern Lebanon, WATCH

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Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? 19-Year-Old Wrestler, Who Was Accused Of Killing A Police Officer, Gets Executed By Iran, Among Two Others Over January Protests

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Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? 19-Year-Old Wrestler, Who Was Accused Of Killing A Police Officer, Gets Executed By Iran, Among Two Others Over January Protests
Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? 19-Year-Old Wrestler, Who Was Accused Of Killing A Police Officer, Gets Executed By Iran, Among Two Others Over January Protests
Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? 19-Year-Old Wrestler, Who Was Accused Of Killing A Police Officer, Gets Executed By Iran, Among Two Others Over January Protests
Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? 19-Year-Old Wrestler, Who Was Accused Of Killing A Police Officer, Gets Executed By Iran, Among Two Others Over January Protests

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