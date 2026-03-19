Who Is Steve Sweeney? Shocking Footage Shows British Journalist Dodging Israeli Missile Exploding Right Next To Him In Southern Lebanon, WATCH

RT correspondent Steve Sweeney and the cameraman Ali Rida were covering the attacks by Israel on the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon when an Israeli missile hit them within a distance of less than ten meters.

Shocking Footage Captures Journalist Dodging Israeli Missile Strike

The video shows Russian journalist Steve Sweeney ducking in front of the camera, after which he curses when the missile hits. The cameraperson present with him also got injured in the incident.

After the strike, Rida alleged that Israeli troops had attacked his crew deliberately, even though they were on press.

When Rida was shooting the report on Sweeney, he photographed the incident of the strike. The video records the missile striking within less than ten meters of Sweeney as he hides.

The British journalist and the cameraman are currently undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, said RT.

🚨 SHOCKING! Israel reportedly attempted to assassinate RT correspondent Steve Sweeney and his cameraman in southern Lebanon. Both are conscious and being treated for shrapnel wounds. pic.twitter.com/wKvYjZYxSo — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 19, 2026

Dramatic Warzone Footage Goes Viral

“He says an IDF plane fired upon the car carrying Steve and his cameraman, as they were crossing a bridge in the south of the country. Both men are conscious in the hospital, doctors are diagnosing the extent of shrapnel damage,” said Margarita Simonyan, RT Editor in Chief

On Wednesday, the Spokesperson of the IDF Arabic, Colonel Avichay Adraee, made an urgent appeal to the civilian population in southern Lebanon, and told them to flee towards the regions to the north of the Zahrani River.

According to Adraee, since Hezbollah also operates in the southern part of Lebanon and the terrorist groups also transfer to this region of the country under the guise of the civilian population, the IDF is compelled to conduct a large-scale and accurate strike on Hezbollah terrorist activities.

He further stated that the stake of the attacks is to avert the movement of reinforcements and weapons.

The message said that you should not move south of the Zahrani River and you need to remain in places that are to the north of the river, as this will jeopardise your lives.

Israeli Airstrike

At least four people have been killed by the Israeli air attacks in the southern Lebanon as dozens were reported killed in different parts of the war-torn country in the past two days in this punishing front of the war of attrition between the United States and Israel against Iran that has engulfed the Middle-East.

On Thursday, approximately 17km (11 miles) south of Sidon, Israel and Lebanon, the National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon reported two people were killed in an Israeli air strike against a house in the outskirts of Adloun.

In another Israeli attack on the Tyre district, NNA said another two were killed and eight wounded.

In other locations in southern Lebanon, Israel fired shells at the openings of towns of Chihine and Marwahin, the location with Israel.

Overnight Israeli warplanes also struck two air raids near the homes in al-Sarira in the Jezzine district, according to NNA, cracking houses and windows, whereas Al Jazeera said they have struck in the areas of the town of Khiam, the city of Bint Jbeil and Mayfadoun.

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