Home > World > US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know

US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know

Brown is believed to be armed and dangerous, the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center said in a Facebook post, advising the public to stay out of the area and not to approach him.

US: Montana shooter's vehicle located, suspect still on loose
US: Montana shooter's vehicle located, suspect still on loose

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 2, 2025 15:26:33 IST

Investigators searching for a man they say shot and killed four people at a Montana bar on Friday (local time) morning have located the vehicle he fled in, but the suspect remains on the loose, officials said, as per CNN.

A white Ford F-150 that Michael Paul Brown is believed to have been driving was found on Friday, but Brown “was not located in or around the vehicle,” Montana Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Lee Johnson said at a news conference late Friday.

Authorities are now focusing their search in the mountains near Stumptown Road, west of Anaconda, where the shooting took place, Johnson said, CNN reported.

Brown is believed to be armed and dangerous, the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center said in a Facebook post, advising the public to stay out of the area and not to approach him, as per CNN.

What exactly happened?

The shooting took place at 10:30 am (local time) at The Owl Bar, and the scene is secure, the Montana DCI said, without providing additional details about what led up to the shooting.

Investigators have identified all four victims of the shooting but aren’t releasing their names until their families have been notified, Johnson said.

Friday’s violence is among at least 256 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Cassandra Dutra, a bartender at the Owl Bar for six months, told CNN she feels extremely overwhelmed and sad about the shooting on Friday.

“It just isn’t real. It’s totally overwhelming,” she said. She believes every person in the bar at the time of the shooting was killed, which included a bartender who was the only staff member working and three customers.

She said Brown lived next door to the bar and would come in frequently, but noted “he wasn’t a part of the camaraderie” existing with the others.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Manhunt Launched After 4 Killed in Montana Bar Shooting

Tags: Michael Paul Brownmontana shootingunited statesusUSA

RELATED News

Who Is Erika McEntarfer, the BLS Head Fired by Trump Over Weak US Jobs Report?
China’s Mega-Dam on Brahmaputra Sparks Alarm Over Water Weaponisation, Regional Instability
Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines
PM Modi Issues Warning To Pakistan: ‘BrahMos Missiles Will Destroy Terrorists’ – Calls For Swadeshi Revolution
After Pakistan & Israel, Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

LATEST NEWS

Dark Turn for Former WWE Star: “The Dumpster” Faces Trial Decision in Child Porn Case
US Stock Market Suffers $1.1 Trillion Wipeout: 3 Key Reasons Behind The Sell-Off
SC Warns Himachal May “Vanish from Map” Amid Unchecked Tourism and Development
US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know
India’s First Tech Driven Girls’ Football Academy Opens Its Doors In Zawar
Kerala Nuns Granted Bail By NIA Court In Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
WCL 2025 Final, South Africa vs Pakistan: Predicted XI, When And Where To Watch, Prize Money
Tejashwi Yadav’s Name Missing From The 1st Bihar Voter List Draft, Questions ‘How Will I Contest Polls’?
SpaceX Crew-11 Mission Sends 4 Astronauts to ISS in Record-Time US Mission
Digitisation Without Inclusion Risks ‘New Face Of Inequality’: Justice Surya Kant
US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know
US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know
US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know
US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?