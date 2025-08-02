Manhunt Launched After 4 Killed in Montana Bar Shooting

A massive manhunt is underway after four individuals were shot to death at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana, late Wednesday night, BBC reported.

Authorities Identified the Suspect

Authorities have identified the suspect as Michael Paul Brown, warning the public that he is armed and dangerous. According to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. local time.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also said it was responding to the “shooting where multiple parties have been shot at a business in Anaconda.”

The town of Anaconda, located about 175 km (109 miles) west of Bozeman, has a population of nearly 10,000. Local law enforcement urged residents to remain vigilant as the search for Brown continues.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said that he is closely monitoring the situation and the ongoing response efforts.

Further details about the motive or the identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed. (BBC Inputs)

