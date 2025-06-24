Rajasthan: French Woman Raped In A Rented Flat In Udaipur On Pretense Of Sightseeing, Manhunt Launched

A disturbing incident has emerged from Udaipur, Rajasthan, where a French tourist has alleged that she was raped by a man she met at a party. The survivor, who had recently arrived from Delhi, registered a complaint after seeking medical help at a private hospital.

According to the FIR filed by the survivor, she reached Udaipur on June 22 and checked into a hotel in the Ambamata area. On Monday evening, she attended a party at The Greek Farm Cafe and Restro, located near Tiger Hill—a popular social spot for tourists and locals alike.

Accused Lured Her on the Pretext of Sightseeing

During the party, the woman met a man who allegedly approached her with a casual offer. “Let’s go out for a smoke, and I’ll show you the beautiful sights around,” he reportedly told her. Believing it to be a friendly gesture, she accompanied him, unaware of his intentions.

Despite her repeated requests to return to her hotel, the man instead drove her to a rented apartment. Compounding her vulnerability, the woman’s phone had run out of battery, rendering her unable to call for assistance or alert anyone.

Assault Reportedly Occurred in Rented Apartment

Once inside the flat, the man allegedly asked the tourist for a hug. When she refused, he is reported to have forcibly raped her. The survivor later managed to admit herself to a private hospital, where the medical staff informed the police.

Police confirmed that the tourist is now in stable condition. She personally lodged the FIR from the hospital, detailing the events of the night and identifying the accused as the man she met at the party.

Law enforcement authorities stated that the accused had partied with the woman before luring her away under false pretenses. “Efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the man,” said a police official involved in the case. An official investigation is currently underway.

