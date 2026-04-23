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Home > World News > UK Bank Holidays May 2026: Full List of Dates, Long Weekends and Key Events

UK Bank Holidays May 2026: Full List of Dates, Long Weekends and Key Events

May 2026 has two bank holidays where long weekends are ideal for adventure and holidays. The month also features several events and festivals throughout the country, making it a hectic month.

UK Bank Holidays May 2026: Full List of Dates, Long Weekends and Key Events

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 23, 2026 15:57:42 IST

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UK Bank Holidays May 2026: Full List of Dates, Long Weekends and Key Events

May 2026 has a lot to offer in the United Kingdom with its long weekends, public holidays and interesting cultural events. With longer days and the sun shining, it’s one of the busiest months when it comes to travel, family time and festivals. May 2026 features two big bank holidays for people to have a break from work, which makes it a great time for a holiday or a long weekend. In addition to the two bank holidays, there will be a number of local events, exhibitions and seasonal festivals. The most popular of these are held in London and throughout England, Scotland and Wales. Below is a full guide to the main bank holidays and events that are taking place in the United Kingdom in May 2026.

Early May Bank Holiday 2026

The Early May Bank Holiday in 2026 takes place on Monday, May 4, 2026. It is held across the United Kingdom and occurs early in the month. It is linked with the start of spring and outdoor fun. It gives people a long weekend where they can enjoy the outdoors, travel or just enjoy some leisure time.

Bank Holiday 2026 in May

The second bank holiday in May is the Spring Bank Holiday, which falls on Monday, May 25, 2026. It also gives people a long weekend and is a holiday used by many families and tourists to take a short holiday or get together. It is one of the most sought-after breaks in May and signifies the start of summer.

You Might Be Interested In
Holiday Name Date Day Region Notes
Early May Bank Holiday May 4, 2026 Monday United Kingdom Marks the start of spring; popular for outdoor activities and short breaks
Spring Bank Holiday May 25, 2026 Monday United Kingdom
Signals the beginning of summer; widely used for travel and family gatherings

Big events and festivals in May 

May is an exciting month full of events all throughout the UK, particularly during the bank holiday weekends. London and other cities host several cultural festivals, music nights, and exhibitions. The early May weekend is full of music festivals, art exhibitions, and outdoor markets, which are popular among travelers and locals alike. Photography exhibitions, dance festivals, and theatre performances are other events that tend to occur during this time.

Travel and leisure options

May 2026 presents an ideal occasion for travelling domestically and internationally, as it has two long weekends in the same month. Many take the opportunity to visit seaside towns, the countryside, or big cities. The long breaks make it easier to plan holidays without taking extra vacation days, which is why it is one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

What To Expect During The Holidays ?

On bank holidays most businesses, offices and banks are closed, and there is usually more visitors at tourist sights, restaurants and entertainment venues. Public transport schedules might be cut back so it’s worth checking in advance. Overall May 2026 has a bit of everything – leisure, celebrations and travel – for people all over the UK.
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Tags: early may bank holidaymay events ukspring bank holiday ukthings to do uk may 2026uk bank holidays may 2026uk events may 2026uk festivals mayuk holiday calendar mayuk leisure travel mayuk long weekend mayuk public holidays 2026uk travel may long weekend

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UK Bank Holidays May 2026: Full List of Dates, Long Weekends and Key Events

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UK Bank Holidays May 2026: Full List of Dates, Long Weekends and Key Events

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UK Bank Holidays May 2026: Full List of Dates, Long Weekends and Key Events
UK Bank Holidays May 2026: Full List of Dates, Long Weekends and Key Events
UK Bank Holidays May 2026: Full List of Dates, Long Weekends and Key Events
UK Bank Holidays May 2026: Full List of Dates, Long Weekends and Key Events

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