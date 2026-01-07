LIVE TV
Home > World > US Moves To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Weeks-Long Atlantic Chase, Raising Moscow Tensions

US Moves To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Weeks-Long Atlantic Chase, Raising Moscow Tensions

U.S. seeks to seize a Russian-flagged, Venezuela-linked oil tanker after a weeks-long Atlantic chase, as Russian naval vessels operate nearby.

U.S. Coast Guard and military pursue a Russian-flagged, Venezuela-linked oil tanker. (Photo: X)
U.S. Coast Guard and military pursue a Russian-flagged, Venezuela-linked oil tanker. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 7, 2026 19:36:32 IST

US Moves To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Weeks-Long Atlantic Chase, Raising Moscow Tensions

The United States is attempting to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker with links to Venezuela after a more than two-week pursuit across the Atlantic, U.S. officials told Reuters, even as a Russian submarine and warship were reported to be operating nearby.

The operation, being carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard and military, follows the tanker’s evasion of a U.S. maritime “blockade” targeting sanctioned vessels and its refusal to comply with Coast Guard boarding attempts.

Originally known as the Bella-1, the ship’s interception marks what appears to be the first time in recent memory that the U.S. military has sought to seize a vessel flying the Russian flag, a move that could significantly heighten tensions between Washington and Moscow.

They added that Russian military vessels were in the general vicinity of the operation, including a Russian submarine. It was unclear how close the vessels were to the operation, which was taking place close to Iceland.

TANKER IS AMONG VESSELS TARGETED BY U.S.

The U.S. Coast Guard first attempted to intercept the vessel last month, but it refused to be boarded. Since then, it has registered under a Russian flag.

The tanker, now known as the Marinera, is the latest tanker targeted by the U.S. Coast Guard since the start of U.S. President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign against Venezuela.

Separately, the U.S. Coast Guard has also intercepted another Venezuelalinked tanker in Latin American waters, U.S. officials told Reuters, as the U.S. continues enforcing a maritime “blockade” of sanctioned vessels from Venezuela.

The moves come just days after U.S. special forces swooped into Caracas before dawn on Saturday in a deadly raid to seize President Nicolas Maduroand take him to the United States. The U.S. military turned him over to federal authorities for prosecution on charges involving alleged drug trafficking.

Top Venezuelan officials have called Maduro’s capture a kidnapping and have accused the U.S. of trying to steal the country’s vast oil reserves, estimated to be the largest in the world.

In turn, Trump and top U.S. officials have accused Venezuela of stealing U.S. oil, in an apparent reference to the country’s nationalization of its energy sector in several waves over the past half-century.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 7:35 PM IST
