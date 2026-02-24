LIVE TV
US Northeast Buried Under Blizzard: 15 Inches of Snow in NYC, 10,000 Flights Cancelled, Over Half a Million Without Power, Travel Bans Issued Amid Massive Storm

Air travel throughout the region faced major disruption as airlines cancelled more than 10,000 flights between Saturday and Tuesday, according to FlightAware data.

February 24, 2026

A powerful winter storm brought large parts of the US Northeast to a standstill on Monday, burying major cities under heavy snowfall and unleashing fierce winds that crippled travel and daily life. 

Millions were forced to remain indoors as highways turned hazardous, public transport systems shut down, and airports cancelled thousands of flights. Normally bustling streets fell eerily silent as schools closed and authorities imposed travel bans to contain the disruption. 

10,000 Flights Cancelled Amid Massive Storm in NYC 

Air travel throughout the region faced major disruption as airlines cancelled more than 10,000 flights between Saturday and Tuesday, according to FlightAware data. 

Carriers grounded planes in anticipation of storm’s peak, with Monday alone seeing over 5,000 cancellations. By Tuesday, more than 1,300 additional flights had already been called off as airlines cautiously worked toward resuming normal operations. 

US Northeast Storm: 5 Inches of Snow in NYC

By Monday morning, more than 15 inches of snow had fallen in Central Park, with even heavier totals reported in parts of Long Island and New Jersey, where some areas neared or surpassed two feet. 

Philadelphia recorded roughly 12 inches, while Boston continued to see steady snowfall into the evening hours. 

The National Weather Service cautioned that travel had become “nearly impossible” along sections of the Interstate 95 corridor, as accidents and stalled vehicles led to prolonged delays. 

“The combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds will continue to produce blizzard conditions along the Northeastern Seaboard,” the weather service added on Monday. “Sharply reduced visibility will make travel extremely treacherous across these areas.” 

NYC Snow Storm Update: Over Half a Million Without Power

The storm left over 570,000 homes and businesses without power across the East Coast. Data from PowerOutage.us showed that Massachusetts and New Jersey experienced the most widespread outages, followed by Delaware and Rhode Island. 

Utility crews battled strong winds and heavy snowfall to restore electricity as temperatures continued to fall. 

In response, state officials rolled out emergency measures. New York Governor Kathy Hochul mobilised Guard troops to support relief efforts in several impacted areas, such as Long Island and the lower Hudson  Valley. 

Meanwhile, Massachusetts declared a state of emergency and directed non-essential state employees to remain at home. 

QUICK LINKS