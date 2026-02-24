Who Is Dr. Peter Attia? Longevity Guru Out from CBS News After ‘Embarrassing’ Emails Surface, Name Appears 1,700 Times in Epstein Files

Longevity Guru Dr. Peter Attia is stepping down as a contributor to CBS News after communications between him and Jeffrey Epstein surfaced in the Justice Department’s release of the Epstein Files.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS News employees were notified of the development on Monday through a message from the network’s booking department. Attia informed the network that his resignation would take effect immediately.

Epstein Files: Who Is Dr. Peter Attia?

Dr. Peter Attia had been among several prominent contributors recruited by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss as part of a broader effort to revamp the news division and expand the range of perspectives across its television and digital platforms.

Dr. Peter Attia is best known for his “Medicine 3.0” framework, which shifts medical focus from treating acute disease to proactively extending both “lifespan” and “healthspan.”

Soon after the announcement, the Department of Justice released the exchanges, many of which included crude and inappropriate remarks. In response, CBS withdrew a repeat broadcast of a 60 Minutes segment featuring Attia.

Epstein Files: Peter Attia Connection With Jeffrey Epstein

Peter Attia’s name is mentioned roughly 1,700 times in the nearly 3 million Epstein files, which were made public on January 30.

Most of the email exchanges between Attia and Epstein date back to the mid-2010s, after Epstein’s 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting prostitution from a minor, but prior to the 2018 Miami Herald investigation that detailed numerous allegations against him and led to his arrest again in 2019.

Epstein Files: Peter Attia Reputation Hit After Epstein Emails

Peter Attia had initially been expected to continue as a contributor, with Bari Weiss known for opposing what she describes as “cancel culture.” however, the release of the Epstein-related emails dented his public image, even though there has been no indication that he was involved in or aware of any criminal wrongdoing, in a message to his team and patients, Attia acknoledged the fallout.

“I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me,” Attia added. “I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it.”

