Home > World > Who Is Peter Mandelson? Former UK Ambassador Arrested Over Epstein Links in Explosive Misconduct Probe Days After Prince Andrew Scandal

Britain’s former ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, has been arrested by London police on suspicion of misconduct in public office following the emergence of newly revealed communications detailing his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Former UK Ambassador Peter Mandelson Arrested Over Epstein Links in Explosive Misconduct Probe. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 24, 2026 00:13:09 IST

Britain’s former ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, has been arrested by London police on suspicion of misconduct in public office following the emergence of newly revealed communications detailing his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

The Metropolitan police confirmed that a 72-year-old man was detained as part of an investigation involving a former government minister. “Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office,” the force said in an official statement. 

Epstein Files: Who Is Peter Mandelson?

Peter Mandelson was a former diplomat who was a key architect of the New Labour project that brought former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to power in 1997. 72-year-old, also known as the “Prince of Darkness” for his mastery of political spin, held numerous high-level government positions but has been a frequent figure of controversy throughout his career. 

But Mandelson was forced to resign twice from the cabinet, first in 1998 for failing to disclose a home loan he had taken from a colleague, and second in 2001 after allegations that he had tried to influence a passport application.

But he was reappointed as a minister in Brown’s Labour government from 2008 to 2010 and eventually returned to public office when Starmer made him ambassador to the United States in late 2024.

Mandelson was fired from the most prestigious posting in Britain’s diplomatic service in September, when the depth of his friendship with Epstein started to become clear.

Epstein Files Link: Criminal Probe Launched Against Peter Mandelson

Police earlier this month began a criminal investigation into Mandelson after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government passed on communications between the former ambassador and Epstein.

Mandelson was filmed leaving his central London home accompanied by plainclothes officers wearing body cameras, before being driven away in a car.

The arrest means police suspect a crime has been committed but does not imply any guilt.

There was no immediate response from Mandelson‘s lawyers.

Epstein Files: Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein Emails 

Emails between Mandelson and Epstein, released by the U.S. Department of Justice in late January, showed the two men had a closer relationship than had been publicly known, and Mandelson had shared information with the financier when he was a minister in former Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.

Mandelson, who this month resigned from Starmer’s Labour Party and quit his position in parliament’s upper chamber, has previously said he “very deeply” regretted his association with Epstein. But he has not commented publicly or responded to messages seeking comment on the latest revelations.

Mandelson‘s homes in London and west England were searched by police earlier this month.

“He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview,” the police statement said.

“This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas.”

Epstein Files: Peter Mandelson Arrest Put Pressure on Starmer 

A conviction for misconduct in a public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and must be handled in a Crown Court, which only deals with the most serious criminal offences.

Mandelson‘s relationship with Epstein, who died in prison while awaiting trial in 2019 on sex trafficking charges, is at the centre of a British political scandal that has forced the resignation of two senior government officials.

Starmer, who has faced calls to step down over Mandelson’s appointment, faces further scrutiny after parliament ordered the release of documents relating to his vetting. A minister said on Monday that the first documents should be published in early March.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 12:13 AM IST
