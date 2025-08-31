LIVE TV
US President Donald Trump's Bold Election Overhaul Plan Sparks Outrage – What You Need to Know!

US President Donald Trump announced plans for an executive order requiring voter ID and limiting mail-in voting, as part of his push to change the election system. He also pledged to ban voting machines before the 2026 midterms. Meanwhile, he was seen golfing, dismissing false online rumors about his death.

Donald Trump has vowed to overhaul US elections ahead of the 2026 midterms. (Image Credit- White House)
Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 31, 2025 17:34:07 IST

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will sign a new executive order making voter identification mandatory for every voter.

“Voter ID must be part of every single vote. No exceptions! I will sign an executive order for this,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Saturday. He also said that mail-in voting would be banned, except for very sick people and military members living overseas.

Donald Trump Seeks to Transform How Elections Are Conducted in US

This plan is part of Trump’s push to change the US election system. He continues to claim, without evidence, that his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was due to fraud. Trump and his Republican allies have also repeated false claims that non-citizens are voting illegally, though studies show this is extremely rare.

For years, Trump has called for an end to electronic voting machines. Instead, he wants paper ballots and hand counts, even though election officials say these methods are slower, more expensive, and less accurate than machines.

In March, Trump signed a broad executive order requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections and for ballots to arrive by Election Day. But in April, a judge blocked parts of that order, ruling that only states and Congress—not the president—have the power to set rules for federal elections.

Donald Trump Also Seeks to Stop the Use of Mail-in Ballots and Voting Machines

Despite this, Trump has promised more orders, including one to ban both mail-in ballots and voting machines before the 2026 midterm elections. Those elections, scheduled for November 3, 2026, will test Trump’s leadership since returning to power in January. Democrats hope to regain control of Congress to limit his domestic agenda.

On Saturday, Trump was also seen playing golf at his Virginia club, putting an end to wild online rumors that he had died. Wearing a white polo shirt, black pants, and his red “Make America Great Again” cap, the 47th president looked relaxed as he left the White House with his grandchildren.

In recent days, false claims about Trump’s health and death spread across social media. The rumors gained attention after Vice President JD Vance mentioned a possible “tragedy” while discussing presidential succession. Conspiracy theorists even dragged in The Simpsons, saying the cartoon had predicted his death. Others pointed to unverified TikTok videos and posts claiming Trump had a circulation problem.

