Home > World > US President Trump Faces Backlash for Mocking Transgender Athletes at Closed-Door GOP Retreat

US President Trump Faces Backlash for Mocking Transgender Athletes at Closed-Door GOP Retreat

US President Donald Trump sparks backlash after mocking transgender athletes during a closed-door GOP retreat, with leaked clips going viral and drawing criticism from LGBTQ+ groups, lawmakers, and sports figures.

(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 7, 2026 02:25:16 IST

US President Trump Faces Backlash for Mocking Transgender Athletes at Closed-Door GOP Retreat

US President Donald Trump caused a big stir when he mimicked transgender athletes in his speech to House Republican members, which led to critics calling him a “mocking and insensitive” ruler and even the “first president to openly ridicule vulnerable communities.” The comments were made at a closed-door GOP retreat, and soon they went viral with the help of leaked clips that were shared by people across social media platforms.

The imitation that caused a stir

Trump performed a dramatised impersonation, taking up an over-the-top feminine voice and gestures, and at the same time calling the competition among transgender women among women as “absurd.” The people who were at the event described him as holding his hands up and saying, “Oh, I’m a boy, but I feel like a girl today, so let me play!” to get laughs from the Republican audience. He connected the comedy to the administration’s efforts to impose stricter Title IX regulations that would not allow trans athletes in female categories, and said that it would thus protect “real women” in sports such as swimming and track.

Backlash that was immediate and loud

Progressive groups and champions of LGBTQ+ rights took very little time to decry the performance as degrading. GLAAD released a proclamation saying it was “a new low for presidential discourse,” while Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on X, “First president to mock trans people for applause disgraceful.” Sports celebrities such as Megan Rapinoe and Caitlyn Jenner have also spoken up, with Jenner, who was once a Trump supporter, showing her disapproval and calling it “unnecessary cruelty.” The hashtags like #TrumpTransMockery quickly gained worldwide prominence, thus increasing the demands for an apology.

GOP reactions were divided

A few Republicans from the House commended the joke as “effective satire”, revealing the voters’ unease with the whole idea of fairness in sports, and they even referred to the polls indicating that 70% were against allowing transgender individuals to participate in women’s sports. On the other hand, the moderates and the rest of the liberal faction went back, as they were afraid of losing votes in the swing districts. The former president reinforced his position on Truth Social by saying, “The TRUTH about radical gender ideology is told, FAKE NEWS outrage as usual!”

 

Wider ramifications

The situation brings to light the cultural chasms that are growing deeper as Trump continues to push his 2026 agenda that combines policy with provocative showmanship, which not only energises his supporters but also drives away moderates. As the midterms approach, the Democrats take advantage of the situation by making Republicans look out of touch with the electorate.

ALSO READ: ‘We Have a Good Relationship, But He’s Not Happy’: Trump on PM Modi as US Slaps Tariffs on India Over Russian Oil

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 2:25 AM IST
Tags: donald trumpGOP retreatHouse Republicanspolitical-controversyTitle IXtrans athletes sports debateTransgender AthletesTrump backlashus-politicsviral video

QUICK LINKS