US Senator Lindsey Graham To India, Brazil & China: ‘Buy Russian Oil, We’ll Tariff The Hell Out Of You’

US Senator Lindsey Graham has threatned India, Brazil and China saying that President Doanld Trump will impose heavy tariffs on these countrues for continuing to buy oil from Russia.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Graham said, “Trump is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil .”

India, Brazil and China acount for 80 per cent of Russian oil export. Graham argued that the mony Russia gets from the oil trade with these ccountries is a key source of revenue for Moscow and is helping fund its war in Ukraine.

According to Graham, Trump intends to levy a 100 percent tariff on oil-related imports from nations that continue buying Russian oil. The move, he said, is aimed at cutting off financial support to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“President Trump’s going to put a 100 per cent tariff on all those countries, punishing them for helping Putin,” he stated.

Graham also addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin directly during the interview.

“You have played President Trump at your own peril. You made a major league mistake, and your economy is going to continue to be crushed,” Graham warned.

He added that the United States is increasing its military support to Ukraine.

Graham also made a comparison between Trump’s leadership style and the performance of top sports figures.

“Donald Trump is the Scotty Scheffler of American politics and foreign diplomacy, and he’s about to put a whooping on your ass,” Graham said.

Who is Lindsey Graham?

Lindsey Graham is a known as a conservative politician in US and is one of the most vocal advocates of a strong national defense.

Graham has recently focused on cutting government spending, reforming entitlement programs, and promoting policies that support job creation.

Lindsey Graham was elected to the United States Senate for the first time in 2002 and was re-elected in 2008, 2014, and 2020. In 2008, he made history by becoming the first person in South Carolina to receive over one million votes in a general election.

Currently, Graham serves as the Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee andis also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

