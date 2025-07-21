LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash donald trummp Pool Recall Lindsey Graham Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning donald trump ahmedabad plane crash
Home > World > US Senator Lindsey Graham To India, Brazil & China: ‘Buy Russian Oil, We’ll Tariff The Hell Out Of You’

US Senator Lindsey Graham To India, Brazil & China: ‘Buy Russian Oil, We’ll Tariff The Hell Out Of You’

US Senator Lindsey Graham has warned that Donald Trump will impose steep tariffs on nations buying Russian oil. Graham specifically named India, China, and Brazil, saying they help fund Russia's war in Ukraine through oil imports. He said Trump plans a 100% tariff on oil-related imports from these countries if they continue trading with Moscow.

Lindsey Graham warns Trump will impose 100% tariffs on India, China, Brazil for buying oil from Russia. Photo/X.
Lindsey Graham warns Trump will impose 100% tariffs on India, China, Brazil for buying oil from Russia. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 23:37:42 IST

US Senator Lindsey Graham has threatned India, Brazil and China saying that President Doanld Trump will impose heavy tariffs on these countrues for continuing to buy oil from Russia.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Graham said, “Trump is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil .”

India, Brazil and China acount for 80 per cent of Russian oil export. Graham argued that the mony Russia gets from the oil trade with these ccountries is a key source of revenue for Moscow and is helping fund its war in Ukraine.

Lindsey Graham Says 100% Tariff on Oil Imports from India, Brazil and Russia

According to Graham, Trump intends to levy a 100 percent tariff on oil-related imports from nations that continue buying Russian oil. The move, he said, is aimed at cutting off financial support to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“President Trump’s going to put a 100 per cent tariff on all those countries, punishing them for helping Putin,” he stated.

Graham also addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin directly during the interview.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump’s Lunch With Pak Army Chief Munir Has India Eyeing China Again: Report

“You have played President Trump at your own peril. You made a major league mistake, and your economy is going to continue to be crushed,” Graham warned.

He added that the United States is increasing its military support to Ukraine.

Graham also made a comparison between Trump’s leadership style and the performance of top sports figures.

“Donald Trump is the Scotty Scheffler of American politics and foreign diplomacy, and he’s about to put a whooping on your ass,” Graham said.

Who is Lindsey Graham?

Lindsey Graham is a known as a conservative politician in US and is one of the most vocal advocates of a strong national defense.

Graham has recently focused on cutting government spending, reforming entitlement programs, and promoting policies that support job creation.

Lindsey Graham was elected to the United States Senate for the first time in 2002 and was re-elected in 2008, 2014, and 2020. In 2008, he made history by becoming the first person in South Carolina to receive over one million votes in a general election.

Currently, Graham serves as the Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee andis also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump In Trouble? Name Mentioned Repeatedly In Epstein Files

Tags: home-hero-pos-2Lindsey GrahamRussian oiltrump tariffs

More News

“We Have To Accept That…..” Kapil Sibal On Jagdeep Dhankar’s Resignation
Emma Meesseman To Sign With New York Liberty, Bringing 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Experience: Report
US, Canada Pool Recall: 5.2 Million Aboveground Pools Pulled After Nine Child Drownings
When Jagdeep Dhankhar Schooled Jaya Bachchan On Decorum In Rajya Sabha: ‘I Don’t Want Schooling’ Video Goes Viral
Cyberattack On Microsoft’s Software SharePoint Leaves About 100 Organizations At Risk
US Senator Lindsey Graham To India, Brazil & China: ‘Buy Russian Oil, We’ll Tariff The Hell Out Of You’
As Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns, A Look At His Journey From Lawyer To Vice President
Three Killed And Several Injured In Gaza After Israeli Tanks Advance Into City
Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang
Will India Get An Acting Vice President As Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns? Here Is What Constitution Says
US Senator Lindsey Graham To India, Brazil & China: ‘Buy Russian Oil, We’ll Tariff The Hell Out Of You’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Senator Lindsey Graham To India, Brazil & China: ‘Buy Russian Oil, We’ll Tariff The Hell Out Of You’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Senator Lindsey Graham To India, Brazil & China: ‘Buy Russian Oil, We’ll Tariff The Hell Out Of You’
US Senator Lindsey Graham To India, Brazil & China: ‘Buy Russian Oil, We’ll Tariff The Hell Out Of You’
US Senator Lindsey Graham To India, Brazil & China: ‘Buy Russian Oil, We’ll Tariff The Hell Out Of You’
US Senator Lindsey Graham To India, Brazil & China: ‘Buy Russian Oil, We’ll Tariff The Hell Out Of You’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?