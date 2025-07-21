US President Donald Trump’s Lunch With Pak Army Chief Munir Has India Eyeing China Again: Report

The relations between India and the US are in strife after US President Donald Trump met with Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, recently at the White House.

Sources said that Indian authorities have objected to this meeting in private and warned that it could affect the relations between the two countries.

India has said for a long time that Pakistan aids militants and fuels terrorism in the Kashmir region.

According to local media reports, three senior Indian officials said Munir’s hosting by the US gives the wrong signal to New Delhi.

How Will US President Donald Trump’s Meeting With Munir Affect Relations With India?

However, Pakistan has always denied playing any role in Kashmir’s militancy and says India never gave any proof to support its accusations.

For years, the US has maintained strong relations with both South Asian neighbors. However, experts say the meeting at the White House could change this status quickly.

Michael Kugelman, an expert, said that the continuous engagement between the US and the Pakistani government and the trade policies of Trump could fuel strained bilateral ties between India and the US.

Both have built strong relations over the last two decades, with the rise of China in the Indo-Pacific region playing a factor in it.

However, Trump’s warning of imposing tariffs on Indian imports has made trade talks a difficult prospect.

Earlier, ties between India and Pakistan hit rock bottom after terrorists attacked tourists in Kashmir, mainly Hindu tourists.

India blamed Pakistan for the attacks and launched air strikes on what it said were terrorist training centers in Pakistan.

Is India Trying To Mend Its Ties With China?

Pakistan retaliated with drone strikes, and the two neighbors struck each other with missiles and drones for the next four days before a ceasefire was declared.

Weeks after the peace, Munir visited Trump after the latter invited the Pakistani army official for a lunch at the White House.

Experts viewed the gesture as a mark of support for the Pakistani military.

The Indian government refused to comment on the matter but noted that it was aware of the meeting between the two.

In response, experts say India is trying to recalibrate its relations with China.

This includes eased investment and diplomatic discussion, as Indian minister Jaishankar travelled to Beijing for a talk.

“New Delhi cannot rule out Sino-US rapprochement” due to an “unpredictable dealmaker in the White House,” expert Christopher Clary said.

However, a US official said that Washington wants good relations with both India and Pakistan.

