US Strikes Venezuela: Where Is President Nicolas Maduro Now? Marco Rubio Provides Major Update

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has reportedly been taken into custody by U.S. forces following a dramatic overnight military operation in Venezuela. According to CBS News, members of Delta Force, the U.S. Army’s elite special operations unit, detained Maduro early Saturday amid what Washington described as “large-scale” U.S. strikes across the country.

The development was publicly confirmed hours later by U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced on Truth Social that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been “captured and flown out of the country.”

Trump Confirms Arrest After “Large-Scale” US Strikes

In a post published shortly after 4:30 a.m. ET, Trump said the operation followed months of intensified pressure on Caracas and involved U.S. law enforcement agencies, though he did not specify which ones. He later announced that he would address the developments in a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Explosions were reported across Caracas during the early hours of Saturday, with journalists describing loud blasts and low-flying aircraft over the Venezuelan capital.

Marco Rubio Cited as Source of Confirmation

Republican Senator Mike Lee said Secretary of State Marco Rubio personally confirmed Maduro’s arrest to him. In a post on X, Lee wrote that Rubio informed lawmakers that U.S. personnel had executed a longstanding arrest warrant against the Venezuelan leader.

According to Lee, the operation was carried out to ensure the safety of those involved in executing the warrant and to transfer Maduro to the United States to face criminal charges.

Maduro Now in US Custody, Senator Says

Maduro is now reportedly in U.S. custody and is expected to stand trial on multiple criminal charges. Rubio, according to Senator Lee, suggested that the arrest could help ease regional tensions and indicated that no further military action is anticipated now that Maduro has been detained.

If confirmed, the arrest would mark one of the most extraordinary U.S. interventions involving a sitting foreign head of state in recent history.

Venezuela Accuses US of “Imperialist Attack”

Maduro’s government quickly condemned the operation, accusing Washington of launching an “imperialist attack” on both civilian and military installations. Venezuelan authorities urged citizens to mobilise and take to the streets, even as uncertainty loomed over the country’s leadership following Maduro’s reported removal.

The status of Venezuela’s command structure remains unclear as Caracas reels from the overnight strikes and the alleged capture of its president.

Background on US Indictments Against Maduro

During Trump’s first term, the U.S. Justice Department unsealed multiple indictments against Maduro and senior members of his government. Prosecutors accused him of effectively turning Venezuela into a criminal enterprise aligned with drug traffickers and terrorist groups.

In 2020, U.S. authorities announced charges against 14 officials and offered rewards totalling $55 million, including a bounty for Maduro, accusing the regime of corruption, narco-terrorism, and weaponising cocaine trafficking against the United States.

Charges Link Maduro to Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

One major indictment filed in New York alleged that Maduro conspired with Colombian rebel groups and elements within Venezuela’s military to flood the U.S. with cocaine. Prosecutors described the drug trade as a deliberate tool used against Washington while billions of dollars were allegedly siphoned from Venezuela.

As Washington prepares for what could be a high-profile legal showdown, the world is watching closely to see how Caracas, regional powers, and Maduro’s allies respond to what may become a defining moment in US Latin America relations.

