LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations

Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations

Delta Force, the US Army’s elite special operations unit, is reportedly behind the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Known for high-risk counterterror missions, the unit has led covert operations from Iran to Syria.

Delta Force, the US Army’s elite special operations unit. (Photo: X@remarks)
Delta Force, the US Army’s elite special operations unit. (Photo: X@remarks)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 3, 2026 17:37:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was reportedly taken into custody early Saturday by members of Delta Force, the U.S. Army’s elite special operations unit, according to CBS. The news came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been “captured and flown out of the country” following large-scale U.S. military strikes in Venezuela.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump’s post also confirmed US law enforcement involvement in the operation but did not provide specific details about the agencies involved. Maduro had previously been indicted in a U.S. court for alleged narco-terrorism in 2020.

What Is Delta Force?

Delta Force, officially called the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment–Delta (1st SFOD-D), is one of the United States’ most elite counterterrorism units. Its primary mission includes capturing or eliminating high-value targets, dismantling terrorist networks, conducting hostage rescues, and carrying out covert operations.

You Might Be Interested In

The unit also provides protective services for senior U.S. officials visiting conflict zones and often works closely with the CIA. Operationally, Delta Force falls under the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) while receiving administrative support from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC).

History and Formation of Delta Force

Delta Force was established in 1977 by Colonel Charles Beckwith, inspired by his experience serving with the British Special Air Service (SAS). Beckwith recognized the need for a highly skilled counterterrorism unit within the U.S. Army as global terrorist threats were on the rise.

The unit’s early operations were shaped by the failed 1980 Iran hostage rescue mission, where errors in aviation and execution led to the deaths of eight U.S. service members. This setback led to the creation of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to provide specialized aviation support for future missions.

Delta Force: Early Combat Operations

Delta Force first gained public attention during Operation Eagle Claw in Iran. It later played a critical role in the 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama, helping capture military ruler Manuel Noriega, and in 1993, it conducted high-risk urban raids in Somalia, targeting militia leaders during intense fighting in Mogadishu.

Delta Force in the Post-9/11 Era

After the September 11, 2001, attacks, Delta Force became central to U.S. global counterterrorism operations. The unit has conducted missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and beyond, focusing on dismantling extremist networks, eliminating senior militant leaders, and rescuing hostages.

One of its most notable missions in recent years was the 2019 operation that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of the Islamic State.

Delta Force Today

Delta Force remains one of the most secretive and elite units in the U.S. military. Its personnel are selected from across the U.S. Army, primarily from the Ranger Regiment and Army Special Forces. Candidates must meet strict eligibility criteria, including rank, service duration, and operational experience.

With the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, Delta Force’s role in high-stakes, sensitive missions is once again in the spotlight, underscoring its reputation as America’s top-tier counterterrorism force.

ALSO READ: Venezuela-US Tensions LIVE UPDATES: Trump Confirms US Strikes On Venezuela, Maduro Captured With Wife After Explosions Rock Caracas

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 5:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Delta ForceDelta Force newsNicolas MaduroUS-Venezuela tensions

RELATED News

From Russia To EU: How World Reacted After Trump Confirmed US Strikes, Maduro Captured In Venezuela

Who Is Cilia Flores? From Coup Defender To Power Broker, Nicolas Maduro’s Wife At The Centre Of Trump’s Claim Of Capture Amid US Strikes On Venezuela

Venezuela-US Conflict Explained: Regime Change, Drug Trafficking Or Oil Reserves – Why Is Donald Trump Attacking Caracas?

Donald Trump Confirms ‘Large-Scale’ US Strikes On Venezuela, Claims Nicolas Maduro And His Wife ‘Captured & Flown Out Of The Country’

US Strikes Caracas: Could Venezuela Fight Back? A Closer Look At Its Army, Air Force And Missile Arsenal| Explained

LATEST NEWS

CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations

No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill To Lead The Side, Shreyas Iyer Returns As Vice-Captain For ODI Series

Country Club Welcomes New Year 2026 with Grand Pan-India Celebrations

New Year Horror In Delhi: Man Stabbed To Death By Teens For Objecting To Loud Music, Burnt Body Found

Akshaye Khanna Becomes First Actor After SRK To Gross Rs 2000 Crore In A Year – Net Worth Revealed!

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson Stamps Authority, Hits Century Ahead Of ODI Squad Announcement | WATCH

IPL 2026: 5 Players Who Can Replace Mustafizur Rahman In Kolkata Knight Riders

After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes

Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations
Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations
Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations
Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations

QUICK LINKS