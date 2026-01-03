Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was reportedly taken into custody early Saturday by members of Delta Force, the U.S. Army’s elite special operations unit, according to CBS. The news came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been “captured and flown out of the country” following large-scale U.S. military strikes in Venezuela.

Trump’s post also confirmed US law enforcement involvement in the operation but did not provide specific details about the agencies involved. Maduro had previously been indicted in a U.S. court for alleged narco-terrorism in 2020.

What Is Delta Force?

Delta Force, officially called the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment–Delta (1st SFOD-D), is one of the United States’ most elite counterterrorism units. Its primary mission includes capturing or eliminating high-value targets, dismantling terrorist networks, conducting hostage rescues, and carrying out covert operations.

The unit also provides protective services for senior U.S. officials visiting conflict zones and often works closely with the CIA. Operationally, Delta Force falls under the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) while receiving administrative support from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC).

History and Formation of Delta Force

Delta Force was established in 1977 by Colonel Charles Beckwith, inspired by his experience serving with the British Special Air Service (SAS). Beckwith recognized the need for a highly skilled counterterrorism unit within the U.S. Army as global terrorist threats were on the rise.

The unit’s early operations were shaped by the failed 1980 Iran hostage rescue mission, where errors in aviation and execution led to the deaths of eight U.S. service members. This setback led to the creation of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to provide specialized aviation support for future missions.

Delta Force: Early Combat Operations

Delta Force first gained public attention during Operation Eagle Claw in Iran. It later played a critical role in the 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama, helping capture military ruler Manuel Noriega, and in 1993, it conducted high-risk urban raids in Somalia, targeting militia leaders during intense fighting in Mogadishu.

Delta Force in the Post-9/11 Era

After the September 11, 2001, attacks, Delta Force became central to U.S. global counterterrorism operations. The unit has conducted missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and beyond, focusing on dismantling extremist networks, eliminating senior militant leaders, and rescuing hostages.

One of its most notable missions in recent years was the 2019 operation that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of the Islamic State.

Delta Force Today

Delta Force remains one of the most secretive and elite units in the U.S. military. Its personnel are selected from across the U.S. Army, primarily from the Ranger Regiment and Army Special Forces. Candidates must meet strict eligibility criteria, including rank, service duration, and operational experience.

With the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, Delta Force’s role in high-stakes, sensitive missions is once again in the spotlight, underscoring its reputation as America’s top-tier counterterrorism force.

