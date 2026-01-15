Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected

The United States has announced an indefinite suspension of immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and Iran, as President Donald Trump continues to escalate his hardline immigration policy.

The US State Department said the pause is aimed at preventing the entry of migrants who it claims rely on welfare benefits at “unacceptable rates,” framing the move as a measure to protect American taxpayers.

“The freeze will remain active until the US can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people,” the State Department said in a post on social media.

When Will US Stop Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh And Other Countries?

According to the State Department, the suspension will come into effect on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until a comprehensive reassessment of immigrant visa processing is completed.

The pause applies only to immigrant visas and does not affect non-immigrant categories such as temporary tourist or business visas.

Why Has US Decided To Stop Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh And Other Countries?

The decision follows a November 2025 State Department cable sent to US consulates worldwide, instructing officers to strictly enforce expanded screening requirements under the long-standing “public charge” provision of US immigration law.

Under the guidance, consular officers have been directed to deny visas to applicants deemed likely to rely on public benefits. The assessment includes a wide range of criteria, including:

Health conditions

Age

English language proficiency

Financial status

Potential need for long-term medical care

Older or overweight applicants may face denial, as could individuals with any history of government cash assistance or prior institutionalisation.

How US State Department DefendsThe Visa Processing Suspension

Defending the policy, State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said the government would use its authority to block immigration that could burden public resources.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” Piggott said in a statement.

He added that immigration from the affected countries would remain paused while officials reassess procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who might draw welfare or public benefits.

Will US Allow Exceptions To The Visa Suspension?

While the public charge provision has existed for decades, its enforcement has historically varied across administrations, with consular officers enjoying broad discretion in its application.

Under the new policy, exceptions to the visa suspension will be “very limited” and will only be granted after an applicant has cleared all public charge considerations.

US Visa Suspension: Full List Of Countries Affected

The US government has not officially released the list of countries subject to the restrictions. However, an Associated Press report cited a list of nations expected to be included under the new curbs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X that the affected countries would include Somalia, whose citizens have previously been criticised by Trump following a funding scandal involving immigrants in Minnesota. She also confirmed the inclusion of Russia and Iran.

The full list of countries includes:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

