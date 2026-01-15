LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bangladesh news Delhi AQI today SOS foreign-minister priyanka chopra indian stock market latest celebrity news donald trump Bangladesh news Delhi AQI today SOS foreign-minister priyanka chopra indian stock market latest celebrity news donald trump Bangladesh news Delhi AQI today SOS foreign-minister priyanka chopra indian stock market latest celebrity news donald trump Bangladesh news Delhi AQI today SOS foreign-minister priyanka chopra indian stock market latest celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bangladesh news Delhi AQI today SOS foreign-minister priyanka chopra indian stock market latest celebrity news donald trump Bangladesh news Delhi AQI today SOS foreign-minister priyanka chopra indian stock market latest celebrity news donald trump Bangladesh news Delhi AQI today SOS foreign-minister priyanka chopra indian stock market latest celebrity news donald trump Bangladesh news Delhi AQI today SOS foreign-minister priyanka chopra indian stock market latest celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected

Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected

The United States has announced an indefinite suspension of immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, under President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration push. The move, effective January 21, targets applicants deemed likely to rely on public welfare benefits, citing protection of American taxpayers.

US halts immigrant visa processing for Pakistan, Bangladesh and 73 others. Photos: X.
US halts immigrant visa processing for Pakistan, Bangladesh and 73 others. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 15, 2026 08:11:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected

The United States has announced an indefinite suspension of immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and Iran, as President Donald Trump continues to escalate his hardline immigration policy.

You Might Be Interested In

The US State Department said the pause is aimed at preventing the entry of migrants who it claims rely on welfare benefits at “unacceptable rates,” framing the move as a measure to protect American taxpayers.

“The freeze will remain active until the US can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people,” the State Department said in a post on social media.

You Might Be Interested In

When Will US  Stop Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh And Other Countries?

According to the State Department, the suspension will come into effect on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until a comprehensive reassessment of immigrant visa processing is completed.

The pause applies only to immigrant visas and does not affect non-immigrant categories such as temporary tourist or business visas.

Also Read: UK Temporarily Closes Embassy In Tehran; Staff Urgently Evacuated From Iran

Why Has US Decided To Stop Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh And Other Countries?

The decision follows a November 2025 State Department cable sent to US consulates worldwide, instructing officers to strictly enforce expanded screening requirements under the long-standing “public charge” provision of US immigration law.

Under the guidance, consular officers have been directed to deny visas to applicants deemed likely to rely on public benefits. The assessment includes a wide range of criteria, including:

Health conditions

Age

English language proficiency

Financial status

Potential need for long-term medical care

Older or overweight applicants may face denial, as could individuals with any history of government cash assistance or prior institutionalisation.

How US State Department DefendsThe Visa Processing Suspension 

Defending the policy, State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said the government would use its authority to block immigration that could burden public resources.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” Piggott said in a statement.

He added that immigration from the affected countries would remain paused while officials reassess procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who might draw welfare or public benefits.

Will US Allow Exceptions To The Visa Suspension?

While the public charge provision has existed for decades, its enforcement has historically varied across administrations, with consular officers enjoying broad discretion in its application.

Under the new policy, exceptions to the visa suspension will be “very limited” and will only be granted after an applicant has cleared all public charge considerations.

US Visa Suspension: Full List Of Countries Affected

The US government has not officially released the list of countries subject to the restrictions. However, an Associated Press report cited a list of nations expected to be included under the new curbs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X that the affected countries would include Somalia, whose citizens have previously been criticised by Trump following a funding scandal involving immigrants in Minnesota. She also confirmed the inclusion of Russia and Iran.

The full list of countries includes:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

Also Read: ‘No Plan For Executions’: Donald Trump Says ‘Killing In Iran Is STOPPING; We’ll Find Out About It’

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 8:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bangladesh newsdonald trumphome-hero-pos-2pakistan newsUS Immigrationus newsus visaWorld news

RELATED News

Iran Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Signs Of Potential US Strike

UK Temporarily Closes Embassy In Tehran; Staff Urgently Evacuated From Iran

‘No Plan For Executions’: Donald Trump Says ‘Killing In Iran Is STOPPING; We’ll Find Out About It’

Verizon Down: Users Report Widespread Outages Across US Cities; Here’s What ‘SOS’ Means On Your Phone

US Supreme Court Tariff Ruling: Will The Verdict Come Today? Can A Decision Against Trump Impact The Indian Stock Market? What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Series Ending Explained — Did Arjun Meena AKA Emraan Hashmi And His Team Bring Down Bada Choudhary’s Racket? All Secrets Uncovered

Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected

Weather Update Today: Cold Wave Grips Delhi-NCR, Dense Fog Recalled; AQI Remains Poor

‘My Heart Is So Full Seeing You So Happy’: Kriti Sanon Pens Heartfelt Note For Sister Nupur Sanon; Welcomes Stebin Ben To The Sanon Family

‘Discussed The Evolving Situation’: Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Dials S Jaishankar As Deadly Unrest Intensifies

‘The Bluff’ Trailer OUT: Priyanka Chopra Shines As Bloody Mary, Fights Against Karl Urban To Protect Her Family

HBO Drops ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya’s Rue Returns Amid Fresh Chaos; Fans React To Cassie–Nate Wedding Scene | WATCH

‘114 Rafale Fighter Jets Worth Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore’: India’s Biggest-Ever Defence Deal To Be Discussed At Ministry Meet

LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside

US Supreme Court Tariff Ruling: Will The Verdict Come Today? Can A Decision Against Trump Impact The Indian Stock Market? What We Know

Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected
Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected
Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected
Trump Shows No Mercy Despite Asim Munir’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominations: US Suspends Visa Processing For Pakistan, Bangladesh – Check Full List Of 75 Countries Affected

QUICK LINKS