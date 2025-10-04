US To Get $1 Trump Coin To Mark 250th Independence Celebrations? Here’s What Treasury Said

A set of early draft designs for a new $1 coin has sparked heated debate in Washington. The coin, created by the United States Mint to mark America’s 250th Independence anniversary in 2026, shows President Donald Trump, something that may not be allowed under federal law.

Photos of the proposed designs appeared online this week and were later confirmed by the US Treasury.

US Treasurer Brandon Beach posted on X, “No fake news here. These first drafts honouring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real. Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.”

The draft coin features Trump’s profile on the front, with the words “Liberty” above and “In God We Trust” below. The dates “1776” and “2026” appear on each side. On the back, the design shows Trump raising his fist after the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt earlier this year. Behind him is the American flag with the words “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” written across the top.

But legal experts say the design could violate long-standing rules. Federal law states that coins cannot carry the image of a living president or former president, or a deceased one until at least two years after their death. The Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act, passed by Congress, also prevents portraits of living people from appearing on the reverse side of coins.

While Trump’s profile on the front may technically fit within the rules, the dramatic Butler image on the back makes the legality uncertain.

The Treasury responded by saying the design is not final. “While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States’ semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles,” a spokesperson told CNN.

At the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked whether Trump had seen the coin. “I’m not sure if he’s seen it, but I’m sure he’ll love it,” she said.

The only living president ever featured on a US coin was Calvin Coolidge in 1926. Trump’s appearance could now test both law and tradition.

