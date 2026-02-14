US Used AI To Capture Nicolás Maduro? Secret Role Of Anthropic’s Claude In High-Risk Military Raid Revealed

LIVE TV
The United States military reportedly used an artificial-intelligence system developed by Anthropic during the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. The AI tool, known as Claude, was accessed via a partnership with Palantir Technologies, though officials have not disclosed its precise role.

US reportedly used Anthropic’s Claude AI in the Maduro capture operation. Photos: X.
US reportedly used Anthropic’s Claude AI in the Maduro capture operation. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 14, 2026 14:17:45 IST

The United States military reportedly deployed an artificial-intelligence system developed by Anthropic during the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, according to media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

Last month, US special operations forces detained Maduro and his wife during a raid and transported them to the United States, where they are facing extensive narcotics-related charges.

Role of Anthropic’S Claude In Capturing Maduro

The AI system, known as Claude, was reportedly accessed through Anthropic’s partnership with data analytics firm Palantir Technologies. Palantir’s platforms are widely used by the US Department of Defense and federal law-enforcement agencies.

Details about the exact role played by the AI tool in the operation have not been publicly disclosed. However, such systems are generally capable of performing tasks ranging from document analysis and intelligence summarisation to supporting autonomous systems, according to reports.

Reuters noted it could not independently verify the claims, and multiple agencies declined to comment on operational specifics.

What Anthropic Said About Its Use In Capturing Maduro

Anthropic declined to confirm whether its AI model was used in the mission.

“We cannot comment on whether Claude, or any other AI model, was used for any specific operation, classified or otherwise,” an Anthropic spokesperson said.

“Any use of Claude,  whether in the private sector or across government, is required to comply with our Usage Policies, which govern how Claude can be deployed. We work closely with our partners to ensure compliance.”

The company’s guidelines prohibit the use of Claude for activities involving violence, weapons development, or surveillance.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that Anthropic has oversight of both classified and unclassified usage and is confident that any deployment complied with its policies as well as those of its partners.

 Anthropic First AI Developer To Be Used In Classified Operations

According to reports, Anthropic became the first major AI developer whose system has been used in classified operations by the department. 

The reported deployment has also raised internal concerns within Anthropic about how its technology could be used by the military. These concerns prompted officials in the administration ofUS President Donald Trump to consider canceling a Pentagon contract with the company worth up to $200 million, which had been awarded last summer.

The US government has increasingly prioritised artificial intelligence development for defence applications. In December, War Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasised the strategic importance of the technology.

“The future of American warfare is here, and it’s spelled AI,” he said.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 2:17 PM IST
Tags: Anthropic Claudedonald trumphome-hero-pos-3Nicolas Madurous newsvenezuelaWorld news

Tags: Anthropic Claudedonald trumphome-hero-pos-3Nicolas Madurous newsvenezuelaWorld news

