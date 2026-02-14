Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: As the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, swept the February 12 general elections, one result stood out. Senior BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy secured victory in the Dhaka-3 constituency, emerging as the only Hindu candidate elected to the new Parliament.

His win comes amid growing concerns over minority representation in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Decisive Victory In Dhaka

According to state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha and local media reports, Roy defeated Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Shahinur Islam by a significant margin. His victory also helped the BNP secure all five parliamentary seats in Dhaka district.

In Khulna-1, Jamaat’s Hindu nominee Krishna Nandi lost to BNP candidate Amir Ejaz Khan, further reducing minority presence in the House.

Veteran Leader With Cabinet Experience

Born on November 1, 1951, in Keraniganj, Dhaka, Roy is a senior member of the BNP’s Standing Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body. He previously served as State Minister for Environment & Forests and State Minister for Fisheries & Livestock in BNP-led governments during the 1990s.

Over the years, Roy has been regarded as one of the most prominent Hindu faces in mainstream Bangladeshi politics.

Minority Concerns And Strained India-Bangladesh Ties

Roy’s election comes against the backdrop of reported attacks on members of the Hindu minority community, including the lynching of garment worker Dipu Chandra Das. The incidents drew concern from India, which called for strict action against those responsible.

Bilateral ties were already under strain after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted during the 2024 student-led uprising and later moved to India. In the run-up to the polls, the BNP and other parties sought her extradition following her conviction related to the protest crackdown. In January 2026, Hasina addressed supporters from Delhi, criticising the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

