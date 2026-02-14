Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: As the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, swept the February 12 general elections, one result stood out. Senior BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy secured victory in the Dhaka-3 constituency, emerging as the only Hindu candidate elected to the new Parliament.

Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP's Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election (Pic Credits: X)
Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP's Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 14, 2026 04:00:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: As the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, swept the February 12 general elections, one result stood out. Senior BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy secured victory in the Dhaka-3 constituency, emerging as the only Hindu candidate elected to the new Parliament.

His win comes amid growing concerns over minority representation in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Decisive Victory In Dhaka

According to state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha and local media reports, Roy defeated Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Shahinur Islam by a significant margin. His victory also helped the BNP secure all five parliamentary seats in Dhaka district.

You Might Be Interested In

In Khulna-1, Jamaat’s Hindu nominee Krishna Nandi lost to BNP candidate Amir Ejaz Khan, further reducing minority presence in the House.

Veteran Leader With Cabinet Experience

Born on November 1, 1951, in Keraniganj, Dhaka, Roy is a senior member of the BNP’s Standing Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body. He previously served as State Minister for Environment & Forests and State Minister for Fisheries & Livestock in BNP-led governments during the 1990s.

Over the years, Roy has been regarded as one of the most prominent Hindu faces in mainstream Bangladeshi politics.

Minority Concerns And Strained India-Bangladesh Ties

Roy’s election comes against the backdrop of reported attacks on members of the Hindu minority community, including the lynching of garment worker Dipu Chandra Das. The incidents drew concern from India, which called for strict action against those responsible.

Bilateral ties were already under strain after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted during the 2024 student-led uprising and later moved to India. In the run-up to the polls, the BNP and other parties sought her extradition following her conviction related to the protest crackdown. In January 2026, Hasina addressed supporters from Delhi, criticising the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

ALSO READ: Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 4:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladesh electionsBNP victoryDhaka 3Dhaka seatsGayeshwar Chandra RoyGayeshwar RoyHindu MPJamaat-e-IslamiMuhammad Yunussheikh hasinaTarique Rahman

RELATED News

Donald Trump Confirms Second Aircraft Carrier Deployment Amid Iran Tensions, Says ‘If No Deal Is Reached, We’ll Need It’

Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Court Over Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

Moon Over Mars? Is Elon Musk Pivoting SpaceX’s Grand Vision To Beat Jeff Bezos In The Lunar Race? Here’s What We Know

Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

LATEST NEWS

Meet Alin Sherin Abraham: 10-Month-Old Baby Girl Becomes Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor To Save 5 Lives

Who Was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son Of ‘Ramayan’ Creator Ramanand Sagar Dies At 84

Government Prioritises Safety And Welfare Of Indians Abroad: MoS (MEA) Kirti Vardhan Singh

‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles Wife In Sultanpur, Takes Her To Hospital Claiming Natural Death; Post-Mortem Reveals Chilling Truth

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Drop: The Warrens’ Final Haunting Arrives With A Chilling Surprise For Fans; When And Where To Watch In India?

T20 World Cup: Mohammed Siraj Rates Arshdeep Singh’s ‘SIU’ Celebration After Cristiano Ronaldo-Style Moment Goes Viral | Watch

God Of War Trilogy Remake Announced: Release Date, PS5 Platforms, Gameplay Changes And What To Expect

T20 World Cup 2026: How Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia Links to India’s Past World Cup Triumphs

Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election
Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election
Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election
Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

QUICK LINKS