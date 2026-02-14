Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

Paris: French police shot and injured a man armed with a knife on Friday near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after he allegedly attempted to attack officers on ceremonial duty.

The incident occurred during the daily ceremony to rekindle the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a symbolic ritual held beneath the historic monument.

Anti-Terror Prosecutors Take Over Probe

France’s national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has assumed control of the investigation, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, the suspect threatened officers before being shot multiple times. He was later hospitalised and remains under medical supervision.

Usual suspect shot as they tried stabbing soldiers at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris You were saying @FrenchResponse?

pic.twitter.com/3jV0LHBqRj — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) February 13, 2026

Officials said the man is a resident of Seine-Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris, and was previously known to law enforcement.

Officer Injured During Attack

The gendarmerie said one officer on honour guard duty sustained minor injuries after being struck with a knife. Another officer then opened fire to neutralise the threat.

Security has been tightened around the landmark as investigations continue into the motive behind the attack.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Confirms Second Aircraft Carrier Deployment Amid Iran Tensions, Says ‘If No Deal Is Reached, We’ll Need It’