Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
LIVE TV
Home > World > Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

French police shot and injured a man armed with a knife on Friday near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after he allegedly attempted to attack officers on ceremonial duty. According to police sources, the suspect threatened officers before being shot multiple times.

Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe (Pic Credits: X)
Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 14, 2026 02:20:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

Paris: French police shot and injured a man armed with a knife on Friday near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after he allegedly attempted to attack officers on ceremonial duty.

The incident occurred during the daily ceremony to rekindle the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a symbolic ritual held beneath the historic monument.

Anti-Terror Prosecutors Take Over Probe

France’s national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has assumed control of the investigation, authorities confirmed.

You Might Be Interested In

According to police sources, the suspect threatened officers before being shot multiple times. He was later hospitalised and remains under medical supervision.

Officials said the man is a resident of Seine-Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris, and was previously known to law enforcement.

Officer Injured During Attack

The gendarmerie said one officer on honour guard duty sustained minor injuries after being struck with a knife. Another officer then opened fire to neutralise the threat.

Security has been tightened around the landmark as investigations continue into the motive behind the attack.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Confirms Second Aircraft Carrier Deployment Amid Iran Tensions, Says ‘If No Deal Is Reached, We’ll Need It’

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 2:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Court Over Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

Moon Over Mars? Is Elon Musk Pivoting SpaceX’s Grand Vision To Beat Jeff Bezos In The Lunar Race? Here’s What We Know

Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

Trump Redeploys USS Gerald R. Ford To Middle East Amid Iran Tensions After Abraham Lincoln: Meet The Nuclear Giant 100,000-Ton War Machine

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son Of ‘Ramayan’ Creator Ramanand Sagar Dies At 84

Government Prioritises Safety And Welfare Of Indians Abroad: MoS (MEA) Kirti Vardhan Singh

‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles Wife In Sultanpur, Takes Her To Hospital Claiming Natural Death; Post-Mortem Reveals Chilling Truth

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Drop: The Warrens’ Final Haunting Arrives With A Chilling Surprise For Fans; When And Where To Watch In India?

T20 World Cup: Mohammed Siraj Rates Arshdeep Singh’s ‘SIU’ Celebration After Cristiano Ronaldo-Style Moment Goes Viral | Watch

God Of War Trilogy Remake Announced: Release Date, PS5 Platforms, Gameplay Changes And What To Expect

T20 World Cup 2026: How Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia Links to India’s Past World Cup Triumphs

Drishyam 3 Poster Out: Mohanlal Teases Georgekutty’s Life ‘After Four-And-A-Half Years’

Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH
Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH
Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH
Paris Police Shoot, Injure Knife-Wielding Man After Attempted Attack Near Arc de Triomphe | WATCH

QUICK LINKS