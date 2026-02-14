Donald Trump Confirms Second Aircraft Carrier Deployment Amid Iran Tensions, Says ‘If No Deal Is Reached, We’ll Need It’

LIVE TV
The Pentagon has ordered the deployment of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford from the Caribbean Sea to the Middle East, U.S. officials said, marking a significant escalation in U.S. military posture as tensions with Iran intensify.

Published: February 14, 2026 01:44:29 IST

The Pentagon has ordered the deployment of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford from the Caribbean Sea to the Middle East, U.S. officials said, marking a significant escalation in U.S. military posture as tensions with Iran intensify.

The move will place two U.S. carriers in the region alongside the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group already on station.

The shift underscores growing concerns in Washington over stalled diplomatic efforts and Tehran’s strategic ambitions. Officials speaking on condition of anonymity said the Ford and its escort vessels will take roughly a week to reach the region.

Trump Signals Tough Stance As Diplomacy Falters

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the deployment, saying it was a contingency “in case we don’t make a deal” with Iran. He has repeatedly warned that failed negotiations could lead to “very bad” consequences for Tehran.

His remarks come amid reports that indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian officials have not yet produced a breakthrough, even as diplomatic engagement continues through intermediaries.

Strategic Military Signal In The Gulf

The redeployment of the Ford, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced and largest carrier, significantly boosts America’s naval capabilities in the Persian Gulf. It carries more than 75 aircraft and sophisticated radar and surveillance systems, supported by guided-missile cruisers and destroyers.

Long carrier deployments are uncommon and can strain crew morale, but officials said the strategic necessity has taken precedence. Another carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush, was considered for the mission but remains in certification and would arrive later if deployed.

The dual-carrier presence hearkens back to previous peak tensions with Iran and sends a clear signal of U.S. readiness as diplomatic and military pressures converge.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 1:44 AM IST
Drishyam 3 Poster Out: Mohanlal Teases Georgekutty’s Life ‘After Four-And-A-Half Years’

QUICK LINKS