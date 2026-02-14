Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Court Over Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Nikhil Gupta: Indian national Nikhil Gupta on Friday pleaded guilty to three criminal charges in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City.

The plea was entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Faces Up To 40 Years In Prison

Nikhil Gupta, 54, admitted to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The offences carry a maximum combined sentence of 40 years in prison.

He has been in custody in Brooklyn since June 2024, following his extradition from the Czech Republic, where he was arrested in 2023. After his extradition, Nikhil Gupta had initially pleaded not guilty. His legal representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Diplomatic Sensitivities

U.S. prosecutors alleged that Nikhil Gupta conspired with an Indian government official to orchestrate the killing of Pannun, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen.

The Government of India has distanced itself from the alleged plot, stating that such actions are contrary to official policy.

The case comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions following reports of alleged assassination plots against Sikh separatists in the United States and Canada, allegations that India has denied.

READ MORE: Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday