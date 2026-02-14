LIVE TV
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhaven Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhaven Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
Home > World > Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Court Over Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Nikhil Gupta: Indian national Nikhil Gupta on Friday pleaded guilty to three criminal charges in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City.

Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Court Over Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 14, 2026 00:59:41 IST

Nikhil Gupta: Indian national Nikhil Gupta on Friday pleaded guilty to three criminal charges in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City.

The plea was entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Faces Up To 40 Years In Prison

Nikhil Gupta, 54, admitted to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The offences carry a maximum combined sentence of 40 years in prison.

He has been in custody in Brooklyn since June 2024, following his extradition from the Czech Republic, where he was arrested in 2023. After his extradition, Nikhil Gupta had initially pleaded not guilty. His legal representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Diplomatic Sensitivities

U.S. prosecutors alleged that Nikhil Gupta conspired with an Indian government official to orchestrate the killing of Pannun, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen.

The Government of India has distanced itself from the alleged plot, stating that such actions are contrary to official policy.

The case comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions following reports of alleged assassination plots against Sikh separatists in the United States and Canada, allegations that India has denied.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 12:59 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
