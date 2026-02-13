Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

Rajan Lall: Dubai-based Indian businessman and film producer Rajan Lall struck gold in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire raffle, winning $1 million (around ₹8–9 crore) just days after turning 79.

Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday (Picture Credits: Facebook)
Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday (Picture Credits: Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 13, 2026 22:25:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

Rajan Lall: Dubai-based Indian businessman and film producer Rajan Lall struck gold in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire raffle, winning $1 million (around ₹8–9 crore) just days after turning 79. 

Lall, a long-time Dubai resident, purchased the winning ticket, number 3099, at Concourse D on January 30 during Millennium Millionaire Series 535.

Describing the victory as the “finest birthday” gift, Lall, who has survived cancer, three heart attacks, and heart failure, said the moment felt surreal. Another winner, Austrian national Oliver, based in Portugal, won $1 million in Series 534 after buying his ticket online on January 27.

You Might Be Interested In

A Quarter-Century Of Persistence

The win capped 25 years of annual attempts. Lall revealed he had bought one ticket every year without success and had even joked to friends about never winning. He purchased the lucky ticket during a trip to Mumbai to meet friends from the film industry.

The life-changing call came while he was in Saudi Arabia, leaving him stunned. Lall has not yet decided how he will use the prize, though he is excited to watch the upcoming India vs Pakistan cricket match.

From Struggles To Success

Lall’s journey to success has been anything but smooth. After facing income tax raids and alleged threats in Mumbai during the 1990s, he moved to Dubai in his fifties and started anew in the garment trading business.

He has spoken openly about surviving severe health issues and spending time in intensive care, experiences that reshaped his perspective on stress and material wealth. Today, he resides in a sea-facing villa on Palm Jumeirah and believes life has never been fair, noting that people should not assume he has no need for the winnings.

ALSO READ: Moon Over Mars? Is Elon Musk Pivoting SpaceX’s Grand Vision To Beat Jeff Bezos In The Lunar Race? Here’s What We Know

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 10:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

Trump Redeploys USS Gerald R. Ford To Middle East Amid Iran Tensions After Abraham Lincoln: Meet The Nuclear Giant 100,000-Ton War Machine

Begum’s Son Wins Big: Will Khaleda Zia’s Arch-Rival Sheikh Hasina Continue Living In Exile With Tarique Rahman Projected Next Bangladesh PM?

Who Is Zaima Rahman? BNP Leader Tarique Rahman’s Only Daughter, London-Trained Barrister Who Could Play A Crucial Role In Bangladesh Politics After Her Father’s Win

Riyadh to Doha in Just 120 Minutes: Saudi–Qatar 785 Km Bullet Train Project Cleared, Will Exceed Speed of 300 Kmph

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles Wife In Sultanpur, Takes Her To Hospital Claiming Natural Death; Post-Mortem Reveals Chilling Truth

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Drop: The Warrens’ Final Haunting Arrives With A Chilling Surprise For Fans; When And Where To Watch In India?

T20 World Cup: Mohammed Siraj Rates Arshdeep Singh’s ‘SIU’ Celebration After Cristiano Ronaldo-Style Moment Goes Viral | Watch

God Of War Trilogy Remake Announced: Release Date, PS5 Platforms, Gameplay Changes And What To Expect

T20 World Cup 2026: How Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia Links to India’s Past World Cup Triumphs

Drishyam 3 Poster Out: Mohanlal Teases Georgekutty’s Life ‘After Four-And-A-Half Years’

Poulomi Pavini Shukla Redefines What Legal Reform Looks Like in Modern India

Who Is Jane Fraser-Citigroup Raises CEO’s Pay To Record $42 Million-Check Her Net Worth

Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday
Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday
Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday
Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

QUICK LINKS