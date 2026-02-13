Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

Rajan Lall: Dubai-based Indian businessman and film producer Rajan Lall struck gold in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire raffle, winning $1 million (around ₹8–9 crore) just days after turning 79.

Lall, a long-time Dubai resident, purchased the winning ticket, number 3099, at Concourse D on January 30 during Millennium Millionaire Series 535.

Describing the victory as the “finest birthday” gift, Lall, who has survived cancer, three heart attacks, and heart failure, said the moment felt surreal. Another winner, Austrian national Oliver, based in Portugal, won $1 million in Series 534 after buying his ticket online on January 27.

A Quarter-Century Of Persistence

The win capped 25 years of annual attempts. Lall revealed he had bought one ticket every year without success and had even joked to friends about never winning. He purchased the lucky ticket during a trip to Mumbai to meet friends from the film industry.

The life-changing call came while he was in Saudi Arabia, leaving him stunned. Lall has not yet decided how he will use the prize, though he is excited to watch the upcoming India vs Pakistan cricket match.

From Struggles To Success

Lall’s journey to success has been anything but smooth. After facing income tax raids and alleged threats in Mumbai during the 1990s, he moved to Dubai in his fifties and started anew in the garment trading business.

He has spoken openly about surviving severe health issues and spending time in intensive care, experiences that reshaped his perspective on stress and material wealth. Today, he resides in a sea-facing villa on Palm Jumeirah and believes life has never been fair, noting that people should not assume he has no need for the winnings.

