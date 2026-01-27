LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
snow storm ayatollah khamenei mark rutte donald trump Brett Ratner bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Canada India relations snow storm ayatollah khamenei mark rutte donald trump Brett Ratner bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Canada India relations snow storm ayatollah khamenei mark rutte donald trump Brett Ratner bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Canada India relations snow storm ayatollah khamenei mark rutte donald trump Brett Ratner bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
snow storm ayatollah khamenei mark rutte donald trump Brett Ratner bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Canada India relations snow storm ayatollah khamenei mark rutte donald trump Brett Ratner bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Canada India relations snow storm ayatollah khamenei mark rutte donald trump Brett Ratner bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Canada India relations snow storm ayatollah khamenei mark rutte donald trump Brett Ratner bank strike alex pretti goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

A massive winter storm swept across large parts of the United States, dumping heavy snow, ice, and plunging temperatures well below freezing. The extreme weather left over 600,000 people without power, grounded thousands of flights, and brought daily life to a standstill across multiple states. Authorities confirmed at least 30 deaths nationwide.

US winter storm brings heavy snow, power outages, flight cancellations and at least 30 deaths. National Guard/X.
US winter storm brings heavy snow, power outages, flight cancellations and at least 30 deaths. National Guard/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 27, 2026 07:59:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

A massive winter storm continued to batter large parts of the United States on Monday, dumping heavy snow across the Northeast, coating parts of the South in ice, and leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity as temperatures plunged well below freezing. At least 30 deaths were reported across states affected by the severe cold.

You Might Be Interested In

The storm system brought deep snow, widespread power outages, and severe travel disruptions, while forecasters warned that the bitter cold gripping nearly two-thirds of the country was unlikely to ease anytime soon.

US Winter Storm: How Much Snow Has Fallen?

More than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow fell across a vast 1,300-mile (2,100-kilometer) corridor due to the recent winter storm, stretching from Arkansas to New England, grinding travel to a halt, canceling flights, and prompting widespread school closures on Monday.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power to Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces for Prolonged Cold and Infrastructure Threats

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), areas north of Pittsburgh recorded snowfall of up to 20 inches (50 centimeters). Wind chills in those regions dropped as low as minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 31 degrees Celsius) late Monday into Tuesday.

New York City experienced its snowiest day in years, with neighborhoods reporting between 8 and 15 inches (20 to 38 centimeters) of snow. While public schools were closed, approximately 500,000 students were instructed to attend classes online, reflecting changes adopted after remote learning expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Power Outages Leave Hundreds of Thousands in the Dark As Winter Storm Hits US

As of Monday evening, more than 630,000 customers nationwide remained without electricity, according to PowerOutage.com. The majority of outages were reported in the South, where freezing rain over the weekend snapped tree limbs and power lines, triggering widespread failures in northern Mississippi and parts of Tennessee.

Mississippi officials rushed cots, blankets, bottled water, and generators to warming stations in hard-hit areas following what Gov. Tate Reeves described as the state’s worst ice storm since 1994. Reeves said at least 14 homes, one business, and 20 public roads suffered major damage.id. “But this one was just unreal.”

US Winter Storm: Death Toll Rises 

Authorities across multiple states reported a rising number of fatalities linked to the winter storm and extreme cold.

Police said snowplows backed into and killed two people in Norwood, Massachusetts, and Dayton, Ohio. Fatal sledding accidents claimed the lives of teenagers in Arkansas and Texas.

In Emporia, Kansas, police found the body of a 28-year-old teacher buried in snow after she was last seen leaving a bar without her coat or phone.

In New York City, officials said eight people were found dead outdoors during the frigid weekend. The causes of those deaths remained under investigation as temperatures plunged between Saturday and Monday morning.

Air Travel Severely Disrupted Nationwide Due To Sinter Storm

The winter storm caused widespread disruption to air travel across the country. More than 12,000 U.S. flights were delayed or canceled on Monday, according to FlightAware.com.

On Sunday, nearly 45% of all U.S. flights were canceled, marking the highest single-day cancellation rate since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Travel disruptions continued into Monday, with nearly 5,000 additional flights canceled.

The National Weather Service warned that the brutal cold affecting much of the country was not expected to subside soon. On Monday, forecasters said a fresh surge of Arctic air would reinforce freezing temperatures in regions already buried under snow and ice.

The entire Lower 48 states were forecast to record an average low temperature of minus 9.8 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 12.3 degrees Celsius), the coldest nationwide average since January 2014.

Also Read: WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Shovels Snow Himself Amid Historic Winter Storm – Video Shows NYC Mayor Helping Stranded Vehicle

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 7:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-2snow stormSnowfallus weatherUS WINTER STORMweather newswinter stormWorld news

RELATED News

‘Keep Dreaming’, NATO Chief Mark Rutte Slams Idea Of Europe Defending Itself Without US, Says ‘Putin Would Love It’

Donald Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On South Korean Autos, Pharma; Says Seoul Is ‘Not Living Up To Deal’- What It Means

Donald Trump Praises First Lady Melania’s Documentary On Social Media, Says ‘It’s A Must Watch,’ Urges Fans To Get Tickets Fast

‘Trump Doesn’t Want People Hurt Or Killed’, Says White House After Fatal Minnesota Shooting, Criticises ‘Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens’

Will US-Iran War Start Soon? American Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln And Warships Enter Middle East Waters- What’s Brewing?

LATEST NEWS

What To Expect From Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty 50 Rides On Global Markets and India–EU Trade Optimism

US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know

Watch: Alina Amir’s Viral Video Real Or Deepfake? Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence, Calls It ‘Harassment And Digital Violence’

Sydney Sweeney In Legal Trouble? Actress Faces Backlash After Hanging Bras On Hollywood Sign For Lingerie Promo; Fans Say ‘She Deserves To Lose Her Career’

Who Is Gangster Goldy Brar? Here’s Why His Parents Arrested In Punjab’s Sri Muktsar Sahib

Will US-Iran War Start Soon? American Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln And Warships Enter Middle East Waters- What’s Brewing?

Amid Donald Trump’s Tariff Threat, Canadian PM Mark Carney Likely To Visit India In March: What’s On The Table?

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Return After ‘Dear Comrade’ In Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali: Check Release Date, Cast, Story Details

7 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured After Private Jet Crashes In Snowstorm During Takeoff In Maine, US

US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America
US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America
US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America
US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

QUICK LINKS