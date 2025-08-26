MAGA Star And Trump Ally Burns Quran, Vows To End Islam In Texas | VIDEO

A Republican candidate running for Congress in Texas has ignited controversy after releasing a campaign video in which she sets fire to the Quran with a flamethrower. Valentina Gomez, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Texas’ 31st District in 2026, shared the video on social media, declaring her intention to “end Islam” in the state. Texas’ Muslim population stands at roughly 1 percent.

Valentina Gomez Makes Inflamatory Remarks About Quran

In the video, Gomez made inflammatory remarks before torching the holy book. “

Your daughters will be raped and your sons beheaded, unless we stop Islam once and for all,” she said.

“America is a Christian nation, so those terrorist Muslims can f— off to any of the 57 Muslim nations. There is only one true God, and that is the God of Israel.”

🔥🚨BREAKING: Texas Republican Congressional candidate Valentina Gomez is going viral after releasing her new campaign ad of her lighting the Islamic Quran on fire, saying Islam must be stopped “once and for all.” “Muslims can f*** off to any of the 57 Muslim nations.” “I will… pic.twitter.com/QayOdwYrXN — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 26, 2025

The video concluded with a message stating that Gomez is “powered by Jesus Christ.”

Also Read: Why Donald Trump Wants ‘Department of War’ Back? Know Real Reason

Social Media Gives It Back To Valentina Gomez

The stunt was met with immediate condemnation.

Podcaster Brian Allen wrote on X, “this isn’t politics. It’s incitement. When the mosques start burning, remember: this was the match and the Texas GOP handed her the lighter.”

Gomez has previously sought attention through violent displays and extreme rhetoric. She made a failed bid for Missouri secretary of state in 2024, finishing sixth in the GOP primary.

Valentina Gomez Has A Controversial Record

In December 2024, Gomez shared a video staging a mock execution of an immigrant by shooting a dummy tied to a chair with a black bag over its head.

“It’s that simple, public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American. They don’t deserve deportation; they deserve to be ended,” she said in the clip.

Her actions drew international criticism, including from Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Referring to her immigrant background – Gomez was born in Colombia before moving to the US – Petro stated,

“She is not just an American fascist. She is Colombian. And being a migrant, what she wants is to unleash hatred against migrants. Most Americans are killed by Americans.”

Anti-LGBTQ+ Actions

Gomez has also targeted LGBTQ+ communities in past campaign materials. While campaigning in Missouri in February 2024, she used a flamethrower to burn a stack of LGBTQ+ books, including titles for teenagers.

In May 2024, she released another video in which she jogged through a pro-LGBTQ+ neighborhood wearing a bulletproof vest.

“In America, you can be anything you want. So don’t be weak and gay,” she said.

Also Read: John Bolton Breaks Silence After FBI Raid, Drops A Big Warning Involving India