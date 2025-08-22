LIVE TV
Villanova University Shooter Report A 'Cruel Hoax,' Campus Lockdown Lifted With No Threat Found

Villanova University Shooter Report A ‘Cruel Hoax,’ Campus Lockdown Lifted With No Threat Found

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told local TV station WPVI that authorities were responding as if there was a real threat.

Villanova University went into lockdown
Villanova University went into lockdown

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 22, 2025 04:15:08 IST

Villanova University went into lockdown on Thursday after reports of an active shooter on campus, but officials later confirmed it was a false alarm.

University President Rev Peter M Donohue called the incident a “cruel hoax” in a statement, saying, “There was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms on campus.”

According to Associated Press, it all began when students received emergency text alerts telling them to lock and barricade doors and move to secure locations. A second alert specifically warned people to stay away from the law school. Many students sheltered inside classrooms and closets.

Radnor Township police said around 5:45 pm that officers were clearing campus buildings but confirmed, “At this time, there are NO reported victims.” Police urged students and staff to remain where they were until officers reached them.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told local TV station WPVI that authorities were responding as if there was a real threat. “As you can see, there’s been a lockdown. Active shooter alert. We believe there is a shooter,” he said. “Law enforcement for the entire tri-state area is here. We are going door to door, room to room if we have to, to make this campus safe.”

The situation caused panic across the university, which had just begun new student orientation and registration on Thursday. Events are scheduled through the weekend, with classes set to begin Monday.

