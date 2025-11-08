LIVE TV
Home > World > "Vivek Ramaswamy Will Be A…": U.S. President Donald Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor

US President Donald Trump has recently endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-origin entrepreneur, for the 2026 Ohio governor’s race. This came through Trump’s post on Truth Social, where he described Ramaswamy as a strong and capable leader Republicans should rally behind.

Published: November 8, 2025 11:10:18 IST

US President Donald Trump has recently endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-origin entrepreneur, for the 2026 Ohio governor’s race. This came through Trump’s post on Truth Social, where he described Ramaswamy as a strong and capable leader Republicans should rally behind.

Calling Ohio a state he “loved” and “WON BIG, THREE TIMES,” Trump wrote, “Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and WON BIG, THREE TIMES, in 2016, 2020, and 2024! I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country.”

Trump’s message comes at a critical time for Republicans in Ohio, a state that has leaned increasingly conservative in recent years.

Ramaswamy Seen As Leading Republican Contender

Ramaswamy, a billionaire entrepreneur and former co-lead of the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk, is positioning himself as a conservative outsider. His campaign focuses on economic growth, deregulation, and energy independence, a message that Trump echoed in his post.

Trump stated Ramaswamy would focus on strengthening the economy and national security while maintaining law and order.

“As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump wrote.

He added, “Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement- HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

While Trump’s backing gives Ramaswamy an advantage, the race for Ohio’s open governor’s seat is still competitive. Current Republican Governor Mike DeWine is stepping down, and Democrats see an opportunity to make inroads.

Recent polls show Democrat Amy Acton, a former state health director, either narrowly ahead or statistically tied with Ramaswamy. Acton’s campaign has portrayed her as a practical alternative to what it calls a “billionaire Washington insider,” while Ramaswamy’s team has dismissed the surveys as politically biased.

Despite the tight numbers, Trump’s influence remains powerful in Ohio, a state he has won by comfortable margins in multiple elections. 

Ramaswamy, whose national profile rose after his 2024 presidential campaign, is expected to lean heavily on Trump’s support as he tours the state ahead of the May 2026 primaries. The governor’s election will take place in November 2026.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 11:10 AM IST
