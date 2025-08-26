Walmart Rejects H-1B Visa Scam Allegations Amid Online Rumours: Here’s What You Need To Know

Walmart H1B Scandal: Walmart has denied rumors that recent job terminations at the company were linked to H-1B visas. The company clarified that the decision involved a vendor and a small number of US-based employees for unrelated reasons.

In a statement to Hindustan Times, a Walmart spokesperson said, “Following an investigation, Walmart recently terminated one vendor and a small number of US-based associates. This investigation had nothing to do with H-1B visas.”

The clarification came after rumours suggested that Walmart had uncovered visa-related fraud that led to the firings. These claims first surfaced on Bild, a platform where employees discuss workplace issues, and were later reported by Switzerland-based IT consultancy CTOL Digital Solutions. At the time, CTOL noted that Walmart had not confirmed the allegations.

However, despite Walmart’s official denial, misinformation continues to spread online. US Senator Mike Lee shared a post on X featuring a screenshot of the CTOL report and asked whether it was time to pause the H-1B visa program. Several other social media accounts also pushed unverified claims about Walmart executives and contractors.

According to Grok, the claims originated from an unverified article alleging that a Walmart vice president accepted large kickbacks in exchange for favoring certain contractors, supposedly leading to more than 1,200 job cuts. “Walmart has denied any H-1B visa connection, stating it’s unrelated. No major outlets confirm the details; it’s mostly social media rumors,” Grok noted.

The controversy has sparked concern among Indian professionals, many of whom work in the US on H-1B visas.

While Walmart has confirmed the issue is unrelated to the visa program, online backlash against H-1B workers continues, with critics using the unverified claims to push for restrictions.

ALSO READ: US Issues Draft Notice To Implement 50% Tariffs On India: All You Need To Know