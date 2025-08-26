LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Walmart Rejects H-1B Visa Scam Allegations Amid Online Rumours: Here’s What You Need To Know

Walmart Rejects H-1B Visa Scam Allegations Amid Online Rumours: Here’s What You Need To Know

Walmart H1B Scandal: The clarification came after rumours suggested that Walmart had uncovered visa-related fraud that led to the firings.

Representational image (Reuters)
Representational image (Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: August 26, 2025 12:17:46 IST

Walmart H1B Scandal: Walmart has denied rumors that recent job terminations at the company were linked to H-1B visas. The company clarified that the decision involved a vendor and a small number of US-based employees for unrelated reasons.

In a statement to Hindustan Times, a Walmart spokesperson said, “Following an investigation, Walmart recently terminated one vendor and a small number of US-based associates. This investigation had nothing to do with H-1B visas.”

The clarification came after rumours suggested that Walmart had uncovered visa-related fraud that led to the firings. These claims first surfaced on Bild, a platform where employees discuss workplace issues, and were later reported by Switzerland-based IT consultancy CTOL Digital Solutions. At the time, CTOL noted that Walmart had not confirmed the allegations.

However, despite Walmart’s official denial, misinformation continues to spread online. US Senator Mike Lee shared a post on X featuring a screenshot of the CTOL report and asked whether it was time to pause the H-1B visa program. Several other social media accounts also pushed unverified claims about Walmart executives and contractors.

According to Grok, the claims originated from an unverified article alleging that a Walmart vice president accepted large kickbacks in exchange for favoring certain contractors, supposedly leading to more than 1,200 job cuts. “Walmart has denied any H-1B visa connection, stating it’s unrelated. No major outlets confirm the details; it’s mostly social media rumors,” Grok noted.

The controversy has sparked concern among Indian professionals, many of whom work in the US on H-1B visas.

While Walmart has confirmed the issue is unrelated to the visa program, online backlash against H-1B workers continues, with critics using the unverified claims to push for restrictions.

ALSO READ: US Issues Draft Notice To Implement 50% Tariffs On India: All You Need To Know

Tags: H-1B visawalmart

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

Lockie Ferguson Recalls MS Dhoni’s Shocking Leave In 2019 World Cup Semi-Final: ‘The Plan Almost Worked’
When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Walmart Rejects H-1B Visa Scam Allegations Amid Online Rumours: Here’s What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Walmart Rejects H-1B Visa Scam Allegations Amid Online Rumours: Here’s What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Walmart Rejects H-1B Visa Scam Allegations Amid Online Rumours: Here’s What You Need To Know
Walmart Rejects H-1B Visa Scam Allegations Amid Online Rumours: Here’s What You Need To Know
Walmart Rejects H-1B Visa Scam Allegations Amid Online Rumours: Here’s What You Need To Know
Walmart Rejects H-1B Visa Scam Allegations Amid Online Rumours: Here’s What You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?