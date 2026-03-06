When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats

When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats

The new sci-fi action thriller War Machine, directed by Patrick Hughes, is set to release on Netflix on March 6, 2026. It will stream directly on the platform as a Netflix original.

OTT Release of War Machine (Image: X/ MoviePlusx)
OTT Release of War Machine (Image: X/ MoviePlusx)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 6, 2026 15:49:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats

The new sci-fi action thriller War Machine is finally arriving on OTT, and fans of intense military dramas have been waiting to see what the film brings. The film has been directed by Patrick Hughes. The movie brings action, survival and science fiction. The story follows a group of soldiers who suddenly find themselves trapped in a fight for survival.

War Machine will premiere worldwide on the OTT platform Netflix on March 6, 2026. It is a Netflix original, which means it will release directly on the platform instead of coming to theatres first. Anyone who wants to watch the movie will need an active Netflix subscription.

Star-Studded Cast of War Machine

According to reports, War Machine has already started getting attention online. One big reason for the excitement is the lead actor Alan Ritchson, who plays a central role in the film. The movie also has a strong supporting cast. It includes Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Keiynan Lonsdale, Daniel Webber and Blake Richardson, among others. With such a large cast, viewers can expect plenty of action and strong performances.

You Might Be Interested In

The story of War Machine centres on a group of elite soldiers. They are sent out on a mission which starts as a normal and controlled military exercise. However, it suddenly turns into a dangerous survival mission. The situation quickly goes wrong when the soldiers face an unknown and deadly threat. As soon as the threat surfaces, they are forced into a brutal fight to stay alive in a place where nothing feels safe or predictable.

Early reviews about War Machine suggest that it will have military action and survival drama which should be quite intense. The film is not only about traditional warfare. Instead, it focuses on how the soldiers try to survive together in extreme conditions while dealing with otherworldly dangers around them.

Also Read: Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti’s Telugu Film Release on OTT?   

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 3:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newslatest newsnetflix

RELATED News

Missile Threat Alert Issued To Dubai Residents As UAE Intercepts Missiles And Drones Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Urged To Avoid Open Areas

‘F**k America, India, China’: Viral Profanity-Filled 2025 Post By Nepal PM Contender Balendra Shah Sparks Outrage Online

Big Update On Strait Of Hormuz, Iran Says ‘We Have Not Closed It Yet’ As War With US, Israel Escalates

Who Is Manuela Bergerot? Spain’s Opposition Leader Blasts Netanyahu, Trump Over Killing 165 Iranian School Girls, Speech Goes Viral

Who Was Zahra Haddad Adel? Mojtaba Khamenei’s Wife Died In Strikes While Visiting Father-In-Law Ali Khamenei’s House

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ: Who Will Win The T20 World Cup 2026 if Final is Washed Out Due to Rain?

Sanju Samson Gives Epic Reply On ‘Two Missed Centuries’ at T20 World Cup 2026 Press Conference – WATCH

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Brother-Sister Beaten To Death By Uncle And Cousin Over Land Dispute While Heading To Exam

Andhra Pradesh To Block Social Media Access For Children Under 13, CM Chandrababu Naidu Says Ban Will Be Enforced Within 90 Days

Ricky Martin to Headline T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony in Ahmedabad – Where And How To Watch Live

Realme C83 Debuts In India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And 7000mAh Battery At Just Rs…

When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats

Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia’s Family Drama on ZEE5 Is Sweet but Lacks Emotional Depth

Who Is Ritika Chauhan? UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal Gets Accused Of Beating His Wife Amid Family Rift: ‘Ek Laafa Maara….’

UPSC CSE Result 2025 Out: Meet Dr Anuj Agnihotri From Jodhpur Who Secured AIR 1 Through Discipline And Hard Work; Check Top 10 Rankers List

When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats
When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats
When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats
When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats

QUICK LINKS