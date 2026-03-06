LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced 'Double Kick' Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti's Telugu Film Release On OTT?

Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced 'Double Kick' Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti's Telugu Film Release On OTT?

Mansion House Mallesh gets positive X reviews, with viewers calling it a ‘double kick’ rural entertainer. Fans now await Srinath Maganti’s film OTT release.

Mansion House Mallesh X Review. (Photo: X)
Mansion House Mallesh X Review. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 6, 2026 13:58:16 IST

Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti’s Telugu Film Release On OTT?

The Telugu rural entertainer Mansion House Mallesh has begun generating strong reactions on social media soon after its theatrical release.

Directed by Bala Satish, the film stars Srinath Maganti, Gayathri Ramana, and Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla in key roles.

Set against a village backdrop, the film blends comedy, emotion and drama while following the life of Mallesh, a character believed to be associated with the fictional “Shankaramma Tent House.”

Early viewers have taken to X to share their reactions, with many calling it an entertaining rural drama that works well on the big screen.

Netizens Call It a ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer

Several social media users praised the film for its mix of humour and heartfelt moments. One viewer described the movie as “a neat entertainer packed with comedy, emotion, drama and love,” adding that it reminded them of popular rural dramas like Balagam and Raju Weds Rambai.



Another X user wrote that Mansion House Mallesh “delivers a double kick,” praising its balance between fun and emotion.



The user added that choosing to watch the film in theatres turned out to be the right decision and called it a technically strong entertainer.

A different viewer highlighted the comedy element, writing that the film’s village backdrop works well and that there are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments in theatres.

Meanwhile, another social media user said they did not expect the rural entertainer to be so engaging from start to finish. The viewer particularly praised the scenes featuring Srinath Maganti and Rajkumar Kasireddy, calling the film an emotional rollercoaster that keeps audiences hooked.

About the Film

Mansion House Mallesh is written and directed by Bala Satish. The project is produced by Rajesh under the banner of Kanakamedala Productions.

The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Amma Muthu, editor Garry BH and music composer Suresh Bobbili.



Apart from the lead trio, the film features actors including Muralidhar Goud, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Sai Prasanna and Hari Rebel in supporting roles.

Mansion House Mallesh OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

As of now, the makers have not officially announced the OTT platform or streaming release date for Mansion House Mallesh. The film is currently running in theatres, and its digital premiere is expected to be confirmed after the theatrical run concludes.

Typically, Telugu films arrive on OTT platforms four to eight weeks after their theatrical release, depending on box office performance and streaming deals. Fans who are waiting to watch the rural comedy-drama online may have to wait for an official announcement from the makers regarding the OTT partner and release timeline.

With positive word-of-mouth emerging on social media, Mansion House Mallesh appears to be gaining traction among audiences who enjoy light-hearted rural entertainers.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 1:57 PM IST
Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti’s Telugu Film Release On OTT?

Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti’s Telugu Film Release On OTT?

Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti’s Telugu Film Release On OTT?
Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti’s Telugu Film Release On OTT?
Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti’s Telugu Film Release On OTT?
Mansion House Mallesh X Review: Netizens Call It A Perfectly Balanced ‘Double Kick’ Entertainer- When Will Srinath Maganti’s Telugu Film Release On OTT?

